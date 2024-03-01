Mahindra Sales February 2024 – PV Sales up 40%, CVs at 15% YoY

Mahindra Scorpio, XUV700, Thar and Bolero have been top sales performers in the PV segment for Feb 2024

Mahindra has released its sales data for February 2024 wherein the company has posted growth both across its passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments. This increase was seen in terms of YoY and YTD basis while exports of the company ended on a lower note.

Mahindra PV Sales – YoY and YTD

Mahindra has seen its utility vehicle segment, among which were the likes of Scorpio N, Bolero, XUV700, and Thar, show off a sales growth of 40 percent in February 2024. Sales stood at 42,401 units in the past month, up from 30,221 units sold in February 2023.

MoM sales however, slipped slightly as against 43,068 units sold in January 2024. YTD sales also increased by 31 percent to 4,19,233 units in the period April-February 2024 from 3,23,985 units sold in the same 11 month period of 2023.

Car and van sales on the other hand dipped 100 percent YoY to 0 units as against 137 units sold in February 2023 while YTD sales were down 99 percent to 13 units from 2,271 units sold in the period April – February 2023. Total sales in the PV segment thus improved 40 percent YoY to 42,401 units sold in February 2024 from 30,358 units sold in February 2023 while YTD sales grew 30 percent from 3,23,256 units sold in April-February 2023 to 4,19,246 units in the same period of 2024.

Mahindra CV Sales Report February 2024

Across the company’s commercial vehicle segment, Mahindra has posted increased growth in the LCV 3.5T+MHCV. Sales went up by 167 percent YoY to 2,900 units in February 2024, as against 1,087 units sold in February 2023. It was also a 178 percent YTD growth to 23,797 units in the April-February 2024 period from 8,567 units sold in the April – February 2023 period.

Sales across the LCV<2T segment has also posted YoY and YTD growth at 65 percent and 8 percent respectively while sales in the LCV 2T-3.5T category dipped 8 percent YoY to 15,779 units in February 2024 from 17,242 units sold in February 2023. It was also a YTD de-growth of 1 percent to 1,78,002 units sold during the months of April-February 2024.

It was the company’s 3 wheeler range that includes Treo Plus, Treo Yaari and e-Alfa Super in the PV segment and goods carriers such as the Zor Grand, Treo Zor and e-Alfa that saw a 15% YoY growth to 6,158 units in the past month from 5,350 units sold in February 2023. YTD sales grew by 37 percent to 72,310 units up from 52,823 units.

Exports however, took a dip of 32 percent YoY to 1,539 units in the past month from 2,250 units shipped in February 2023. YTD exports also fell by 23 percent to 23,090 units in the April-February 2024 period from 29,992 units shipped in the same period last year.