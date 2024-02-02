Mahindra Scorpio N Records 1 Lakh Sales – Feature and Price Rejig

Mahindra has clocked a 31 percent YoY growth in sales in January 2024 and the Scorpio N had a major part to play in these increased sales

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV, a successor to the Scorpio, was launched in India in July 2022. Since that date, the company has seen outstanding demand for what they have termed as ‘Big Daddy of SUVs.’ Sales have now touched the 1 lakh unit mark, a major milestone for the Scorpio N that is regaled for its spacious interiors, overall safety and innovative engine lineup.

Mahindra Scorpio N Hits 1 Lakh Unit Sales

Mahindra Scorpio N is among the top selling SUVs in India. It has reached this important milestone of 1 lakh unit sales, even as it competes efficiently in the mid-size SUV segment with the likes of MG Hector, Tata Safari/Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Compass. It averages sales of around 8,000 units each month and this has contributed to Mahindra reporting an overall YoY sales growth of 30.35 percent in January 2024 with a total of 43,068 units sold.

Celebrating power-packed performance that dominates the roads. The Mahindra Scorpio-N is now 1 lakh strong!#MahindraScorpioN #1LakhStrong pic.twitter.com/zID69Vjt69 — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) February 1, 2024

Mahindra Scorpio N is priced from Rs 13.60 lakh going all the way upto Rs 24.54 lakh for its top spec variant (prices ex-showroom). Offered in 5 variants of Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L and in both petrol and diesel powertrain options, the Scorpio N is loaded with state of the art features and a plethora of safety equipment that has instantly appealed to buyers in the country.

Mahindra Scorpio N is powered by a 2.0 liter petrol engine which offers 198 hp power at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm torque at 1,750-3,000 rpm. It also gets a 2.2 liter diesel engine that makes 173 hp power at 3,500 rpm and 400 Nm torque between 1,750-2,750 rpm. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic gearbox options with optional 4Xplor system.

2024 Mahindra Scorpio N – Feature Update

More recently, the company updated the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 AT and cut down some features while downsizing alloy wheels size. The Z4 and Z6 trims also saw a downward revision in its feature list which the company revealed was a part of IMCR (Integrated Material Cost Reduction) revisions.

In a feature rejig, the premium features are now offered on Z8 and Z8L trims while the Z6 variant gets a shift from a 7 inch colour TFT screen to a 4.2 monochrome MID screen. The Adrenox Connect feature and built-in Alexa compatibility have also been done away with from the infotainment system.

Despite these feature cuts, the prices of both the Z4 and Z6 trims have been hiked by around Rs 34,000 and Rs 31,000 respectively. This is a part of the company plan to balance the value proposition and enhanced features offered on higher variants.