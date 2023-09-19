Mahindra Scorpio N, Classic, Thar Price Increased By Up To Rs 66k – Sep 2023

Mahindra Thar prices have been increased by upto 44,000 while the Scorpio/N price hike is higher by upto Rs 66,000

Mahindra has increased prices of select models in its model range with immediate effect. In the earlier post we discussed the new prices of XUV300 and XUV700. In this post, let’s take a look at the new prices of Thar, Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.

Mahindra Thar Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

Mahindra Thar petrol trims see a price hike by Rs 16,000-28,000. The base AX (O) MT, which was earlier priced at Rs 13.87 lakh is now higher by Rs 16,000 to Rs 14.03 lakh. The Thar LX AT RWD sports a 28,000 price hike and now costs Rs 13.77 lakh. Thar petrol LX MT and AT trims carry a Rs 16,000 price hike to Rs 14.72 lakh and Rs 16.26 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Coming to the diesel variants, the price hike is even greater. The Thar AX (O) MT RWD is now increased by Rs 44,000 to Rs 10.98 lakh from an earlier Rs 10.54 lakh. The AX(O) MT bears a Rs 16,000 price hike to Rs 14.65 lakh while the price of Thar diesel LX MT RWD has been increased by Rs 43,000 to Rs 12.48 lakh. Top of the line variants LX MT, AT and LX AT with MLD carry a common price hike by Rs 16,000 and now range from Rs 15.31 lakh to Rs 16.93 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N Price Hike

Mahindra Scorpio range (Classic and N) have secured a top position in terms of sales in the mid-size SUV segment with sales of 9,898 units in the past month. It was followed by the Mahindra XUV700 of which the company sold 6,512 units, recording a substantial YoY growth.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S, S 9 seater and S11 are also a part of this price hike. The S trim carries the highest price hike of Rs 26,000 to Rs 13.25 lakh from an earlier Rs 12.99 lakh. It is a Rs 24,000 price hike on S 9 seater and S11 to Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 17.05 lakh respectively. Scorpio N prices have been increased across both petrol and diesel variants and is the 3rd time this year that the company has hiked prices of the Scorpio N.

Base petrol Scorpio N Z2 MT 7s is higher by Rs 21,000 to Rs 13.26 lakh from an earlier Rs 13.05 lakh. The Z4 MT E 7s carries the highest price hike of Rs 66,000 to Rs 15.40 lakh. However, the company has reduced the price of Z8 AT 7s by Rs 2,000. The petrol trims now range from Rs 13.26 lakh to Rs 21.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

Diesel variants of Scorpio N have a price hike ranging from Rs 2,000 – 53,000. The Z2 MT E 7s continues to be priced at Rs 14.26 lakh while the highest price increase is seen for the Scorpio N Z8 AT 4WD 7s. This variant sees a Rs 53,000 price hike and is now at Rs 23.08 lakh from an earlier Rs 22.55 lakh.