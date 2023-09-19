Mahindra XUV700, XUV300 Price Hike Sep 2023 – New Vs Old Prices

Mahindra has increased prices of certain variants of XUV300 and all across its XUV700 lineup with immediate effect

Mahindra has increased prices once again this year. A surge in demand for Mahindra SUVs coupled with higher input costs could be reasons for the recent price hike. In the earlier post we talked about the price hike of Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N and Thar. In this post, we will take a look at the new prices of XUV300 and XUV700.

Mahindra XUV300 Price Hike

Mahindra XUV300 sub-compact SUV, is offered in petrol, diesel and turbo-petrol variants. The company has increased the prices of some trims while others receive a price cut. Starting with the petrol variants, XUV300 W2 MT, the price continues at Rs 7.99 lakh. However, the price of W4 MT has been increased by 2.97 percent of Rs 25,000. It now stands at Rs 8.66 lakh as against an earlier price of Rs 8.41 lakh.

No price increase is seen in the case of W6 MT which carries a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh while the W6 AMT receives a price cut of Rs 15,000 to Rs 10.70 lakh from an earlier Rs 10.85 lakh. Mahindra XUV300 W8 MT is now higher by Rs 4,000 to Rs 11.50 lakh while both W8 (O) MT and AMT receive a Rs 8,000 and Rs 7,000 price hike to Rs 12.60 lakh and Rs 13.30 lakh respectively.

Turbo petrol variants of the Mahindra XUV300 now receive price cuts across the W4, W6, W8 and W8(O) trims and now range between Rs 9.31 lakh and Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). In the XUV300 diesel lineup, it is only the W4MT that sports a price hike of Rs 31,000 to a new price of Rs 10.21 lakh while W8(O) MT carries a marginal price hike of Rs 2,000 and now costs Rs 13.92 lakh. In view of rising competition in its segment, Mahindra is also testing the new XUV300 facelift. Launch will take place sometime next year.

Mahindra XUV700 Price Hike upto Rs 39,000

Mahindra has increased the prices of the XUV700 by up to Rs. 39,000 with immediate effect. Offered in trims of MX, AX3, AX5, AX7 and AX7 L in 5 and 7 seater options, the base petrol variants MX MT 5s to AX5 AT 5s carry a marginal price hike by Rs 2,000-3,000.

They are now priced from Rs 14.03 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh. It is the top spec 7 seater variants of XUV700 A7 MT (Rs 32,000) and AT (Rs 35,000) along with the AX7 L AT (Rs 38,000) that carry a higher price hike. These are now priced at Rs 20.88 lakh, Rs 22.72 lakh and Rs 24.72 lakh respectively.

Among the diesel variants of Mahindra XUV700, the MX MT 5s to AX5 AT 7s carry a marginal price hike of Rs 2,000-3,000. It is the higher trims that bear the brunt of the price hike. The AX7 MT 7s is now higher by Rs 23,000 to Rs 21.53 lakh.

XUV700 AX7 AMT 7 s carries a Rs 34,000 price hike and now costs Rs 23.31 lakh while price of AX7 L MT 7s and AX7 AT 7s AWD have been increased by Rs 34,000 and 37,000 to Rs 23.47 lakh and Rs 24.78 lakh respectively. It is the top spec XUV700 AX7 L AT 7s AWD variant that has the highest price increase of Rs 39,000 to Rs 26.57 lakh.