Mahindra Scorpio N June 2023 Waiting Period Reduced – Up To 13 Months Now

From a high of up to 17-18 months in May, max waiting period for Scorpio N has come down to 13 months in June

Launched in June 2022, Mahindra Scorpio N has been a runaway success. But due to massive bookings and issues on the supply side, there has been significant waiting period for Scorpio N. Other Mahindra SUVs such as Thar and XUV700 are also facing the same set of challenges.

However, things seem to be improving now, as Mahindra has taken steps to boost production. In just around a month’s time, there has been a significant reduction in waiting period for Scorpio N. There’s scope for further reduction, as waiting period is still around a year for select variants.

Scorpio N variant-wise waiting period – June 2023

Base-spec Z2 trim of Scorpio N has a waiting period of 6 to 7 months for petrol variants and 7 to 8 months for diesel variants. Just a month back, waiting period for Z2 was 11 to 12 months for both petrol and diesel variants. Z4 is next, with a waiting period of 10 to 12 months for both petrol and diesel variants. In May 2023, Z4 trim had the highest waiting period of 17 to 18 months for both petrol and diesel variants.

Next is Z6, with a waiting period of 10 to 12 months for diesel variants. It’s largely the same as May 2023, when Z6 had a waiting period of 11 to 12 months for diesel variants. Waiting period for Z8 trim of Scorpio N is 12 to 13 months in June for both petrol and diesel variants. An increase of around one month can be seen, as compared to waiting period of 11 to 12 months in May.

Scorpio N trim with the lowest waiting period is petrol Z8L AT. Petrol variants have a waiting period of just 2 to 3 months. In May, Z8L AT petrol variants had a waiting period of 5 to 6 months. For diesel variants, customers will have to wait for 7 to 8 months. Waiting period for Z8L AT diesel variants increased in June from 6 to 7 months in May.

In case of Scorpio N Z8L MT, waiting period is 7 to 8 months for petrol variants. This is the same as that in May. Waiting period for Z8L MT diesel variants is 10 to 12 months. Waiting period was lower in May at 8 to 9 months. It is evident that while most variants have witnessed a reduction in waiting period, there are some that now have increased waiting period.

Waiting period for Scorpio N could reduce further

Mahindra has been increasing production of its SUVs in a phased manner. This is especially applicable to SUVs with high waiting period such as Scorpio N, XUV700 and Thar. In case of Scorpio N, production capacity will be ramped up to 6k units per month by Q4, FY23.

By Q4, FY24, Scorpio N production will be increased to 10k units per month. Beyond that, production goals will be determined based on market demand. Customers buying Scorpio N in the near future can expect shorter waiting times.