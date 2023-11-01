Toyota X-Van Gear Concept Has No B-pillars – Explorations Made Easy

Along with X-Van Gear, two other models namely X-Van Core and X-Van Tool have also been showcased

At the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2023, Toyota Auto Body (a subsidiary of Toyota) has some interesting concepts showcased at its booth. It includes Hiace BEV Concept and Vellfire Spacious Lounge Concept. Even the 1st-gen Hiace is showcased to highlight the minivan’s rich history and legendary leanings. Another vehicle that is getting everyone’s attention is the X-Van Gear concept.

Toyota X-Van Gear concept – Key features

For folks who like to explore the great outdoors, the vehicle of choice will need to fulfil a range of needs. Some aspects that cannot be ignored include reliability, safety, comfort, cargo space and seating flexibility. Toyota X-Van Gear concept does a lot more, as it combines all the practicalities of a passenger minivan and sporty styling and creature comforts associated with an SUV.

Toyota X-Van Gear concept’s design comes across as a fortress on wheels. Something that would go to war, if deployed. But what it is, is an innovative and futuristic minivan with rugged aura. This is the kind of vehicle that can manage mildly challenging terrains and keep the occupants cushy from the elements, owing to its minivan roots.

The van’s rugged profile gives users the confidence to explore their favourite outdoor destinations without doubts or hesitations. The van has a boxy profile and stands solidly on the ground. Some of the key visual highlights include a large, flat front grille, prominent front and rear bumper and a heavy-looking bonnet.

Lighting elements have pixel-type styling, which is similar to that of Hiace BEV concept. Side profile is distinguishable with its brawny fenders and thick cladding on the door panels. Toyota X-Van Gear concept has sliding doors at front and rear. Window frames are blacked-out for a sportier effect. There’s a dual-layer roof rack that can be used to secure a wide variety of stuff.

Toyota X-Van Gear concept – Customizable interiors

Interestingly, there are no B pillars. Hence, ingress and egress is a cakewalk. It also allows users to load items that won’t fit in a standard vehicle with B-pillars. For example, the van can easily carry items like bicycles and fishing rods. Various other equipment that one may need on a trip can be accommodated inside the van.

Interiors of Toyota X-Van Gear concept have ample space for all passengers. The van is 4,695 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,855 mm tall. Space available on the inside is 2,965 mm long, 1,550 mm wide and 1,340 mm high. The van has three rows and can accommodate 6 passengers. There’s a simple driver’s seat area, with a large touchscreen and flat dashboard.

The van has sofa-like seats in the 3rd row, a foldable table in 2nd row, swiveling 1st row seats and a split sunroof. The seats can be adjusted in 6 different ways, as per requirement. The other two models, X-Van Core and X-Van Tool, have their own unique styling and seating arrangements. As for the powertrain options for X-Van range, Toyota is yet to reveal any specific details. It is possible that these vans could have both ICE and electric powertrain options.