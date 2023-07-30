Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Teased – Official Debut On 15th Aug

In addition to South Africa, Mahindra new Scorpio N pickup will target other international locations including Australia

With ability to deliver top-quality products at affordable rates, India is fast emerging as a key exporter of passenger vehicles. Homegrown carmakers also operate plants in overseas locations, as part of their global aspirations. A relevant example is Mahindra that has presence across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Middle East and Asia Pacific.

This year, Mahindra’s annual extravaganza will be held on August 15 in South Africa. Mahindra has had a presence in the country since 1996 and it is one of the most important markets for the company. Mahindra will showcase a number of new products, one of which will be Z121 concept. This will be a brand-new pickup based on the Scorpio N platform. It Is expected to reach production stage in 2025.

Mahindra Scorpio N pickup (Z121) features

As compared to Scorpio N SUV, its pickup version will have a longer wheelbase. This will allow integration of a larger load bed, making it suitable for a wide variety of cargo. Existing Scorpio Classic has a similar setup, where the SUV version has a wheelbase of 2.6 meter. In comparison, the pickup version that is sold as ‘Getaway’ in India has a wheelbase of a little more than 3 meters. In overseas markets such as South Africa and Australia, it is sold as ‘Pik Up’.

When it is launched in 2025, Mahindra Scorpio N pickup is expected to be offered in both single- and double-cab body styles. Also, both standard and tray-back bed variants will be on offer. The latter is especially preferred in specific export markets. In terms of powertrain, the pickup will have all the options available with Scorpio N SUV. Take a look at the official teaser below.

Get ready to go global. Experience freedom. Break boundaries. Our new Global Pik Up vision is ready to be unleashed. #Futurescape #GoGlobal ?Cape Town, South Africa

??15th August, 2023 pic.twitter.com/5BEDzDU9D2 — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) July 29, 2023

Scorpio N is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel unit. The former makes 200 hp of peak power and 370 Nm of max torque (6MT). With the 6AT, torque output is 380 Nm. The diesel engine is offered in two states of tune. One makes 130 hp and 300 Nm. The second option delivers 172 hp and 370 Nm (6MT). Torque output is 400 Nm with the 6AT. A 4WD option is available with diesel variants.

Mahindra Scorpio N pickup (Z121) launch details

In international markets such as South Africa and Australia, Scorpio N pickup will continue using the ‘Pik Up’ brand name. However, it is not certain if it will work as a replacement model or if both pickups will be sold alongside. As Scorpio N pickup will be costlier, Mahindra may continue to sell the current pickup as an affordable option.

With new products like Scorpio N pickup, Mahindra can aggressively target markets like South Africa. Pickups are hugely popular in the country and commonly referred to as bakkies. Mahindra has already been named as the fastest growing automobile company in South Africa in 2022. This is as per data compiled by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA). The report mentions that Mahindra sales in 2022 registered a whopping 78% increase in comparison to 2021.

Mahindra sales in South Africa largely comprise of its pickups. It explains why Mahindra is keen to introduce the Scorpio N pickup in the country. The SUV is not only aesthetically superior, but is also a lot more advanced and capable than the existing Scorpio Classic.

Apart from South Africa, Mahindra has presence in over a dozen global markets. Among these, Australia is a key market for Mahindra. The company recently opened its 50th dealership in the country. Vehicles on sale in Australia include its pickups and SUVs like XUV700 and Scorpio N. Pickups are quite popular in Australia as well.