Mahindra Scorpio N Features Reduced As Part Of IMCR Change – Full Details

Mahindra Scorpio N doesn’t really have any real rivals with ladder frame chassis in its price point and enjoys quite a monopoly

Scorpio N has been a blockbuster for Mahindra ever since the company opened its booking portal in India. Being a D-segment SUV, Scorpio N has an impeccable fan following with exceptional popularity and demand with an increasing waiting period. What is also increasing, are prices for Scorpio N, but the features associated, are vanishing.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z6, Z8 Variants Features Reduced

Even in foreign markets like Australasia, Scorpio N has garnered good reception and is expanding its popularity. In India, however, OEMs have been increasing prices for their products and in conjunction, features have been on the decline too. Scorpio N’s Z6 and Z8 are some of the most popular VFM variants and both of them lose a few features with a latest update.

As part of routine IMCR (Integrated Material Cost Reduction) changes with Scorpio N, Mahindra has lowered features with Z6 and Z8 trim levels. There might be feature reductions with other trims too. But they are yet to surface, while features deleted from Z4, Z6, Z8, Z8L trim levels have surfaced on the internet.

Recently, Mahindra Scorpio-N 2022 Official Owner’s Group Facebook account posted a picture of what looks like a screenshot of Mahindra’s internal circulation. This is likely to be for dealership personnel across India to brief them regarding these changes. The VIN cut-off for this IMCR change is MA1TJ2ZC6P6K91722.

For starters, Mahindra used to offer a cooled glovebox with Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L trim levels. As part of this recent IMCR update, Z4 and Z6 won’t get a cooled glovebox anymore, while Z8 and Z8L continue to offer it. On top of it, Z6 trim used to get a colour TFT touchscreen Adrenox Connect tech and Built-in Alexa support. This IMCR update cuts down on all these.

In effect, Z6 trim level now gets the same monochrome 4.2-inch infotainment system as Z4 trim as opposed to a 7-inch colour unit offered before. These changes are applicable for new bookings post January 1st 2024. All bookings made before January 1st 2024, will receive features and equipment offered with MY2023 model.

Feature deletion with Z8 and Z8L trims

From the past couple of months, Mahindra has been removing features from both Z8 and Z8L trim levels too. Mahindra removed passenger side door request sensor from both Z8 and Z8L trims, while reducing the number of rear parking sensors from four to two. However, other features seem to be similar to what was on offer before. For now.

Mechanically, there are no changes and Scorpio N continues to be powered by the same 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel engines, mated to 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. 4WD is only offered with diesel variants and all variants get RWD layout as standard fitment.