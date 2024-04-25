Mahindra Scorpio, XUV700, Thar Waiting Period Reduced – April 2024

The reduced waiting period for Mahindra SUVs – Thar, Scorpio/N and XUV700 brings relief to potential buyers who are now assured of delivery in a marginally less time frame

Mahindra, a leading automaker in India with an extensive SUV portfolio has announced a new time frame for deliveries of its popular Thar, Scorpio/N and XUV700. Increase in production capacity coupled with timely availability of components such as semi-conductors has resulted in this lower waiting period.

Mahindra Scorpio/N waiting period

Waiting periods for the Scorpio and Scorpio N have been significantly reduced. Though, Scorpio N (which sees higher demand) waiting periods are longer than that experienced by Scorpio Classic. Scorpio N Z2 trim ranges from 4 month to 4-5 months for petrol MT and diesel MT respectively while Z4 trim carries a 3-4 month waiting period for its petrol MT and AT and diesel MT and AT trims.

Scorpio N Z6 which is presented exclusively in diesel guise carries a 3-4 month waiting period while the waiting period for the Z8S also extends to 2-3 months for its petrol and diesel trims while the diesel AT sees quicker delivery within 2-3 weeks. Buyers of Scorpio N Z8 and Z8L have to face the same waiting period of 2-3 months depending on petrol and diesel models. Scorpio N is priced between Rs 13.60 lakh-24.54 lakh.

On the other hand Scorpio Classic S, which is priced from Rs 13.59 lakh-17.35 lakh (ex.sh) sees a relatively lower waiting period of 2-3 months while top spec S11 sees no change in delivery which currently stands at 4-5 months. Mahindra Scorpio/N was the best-selling mid-size SUV in India in FY24 while the XUV700 also commanded high sales over its competitors MG Hector and the Tata Safari and Harrier.

Under 2 month waiting for Mahindra XUV700

It may be recalled that such was the demand for the Mahindra XUV700 that it commanded a 2 year waiting period at the time of launch in 2021. Easing out delivery time, buyers can now be assured of quicker deliveries in well under 2 months depending on trim level. Mahindra XUV700, offered in 5, 6 and 7 seater options sees a 1 month waiting period for its MX and AX3 trims, going up to 1-1.5 months for the AX7 and AX7L.

Mahindra Thar 4×4 waiting period

As against an earlier 3 month waiting period seen in February 2024, Thar buyers can now be assured of delivery within 6-8 weeks post bookings. This is however exclusively for the 4X4 variants which includes both hard and soft top trims and petrol and diesel powered variants. However, the 4X2 variants continue to see upto 10 month delivery period.

Mahindra is getting ready to launch a 5 door version of the Thar later this year. Mahindra recently added a new variant to the Thar lineup with the Earth Edition. Offered in a Satin Matte Desert Fury colour shade, in four variants all 4X4, it is priced in a range of Rs 15.40 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).