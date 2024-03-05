Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Top Variant Walkaround – Arrives At Dealer Showroom

Earth Edition of Thar is available in four variants (all 4×4) in the price range of Rs 15.40 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh

Mahindra recently introduced the Thar Earth Edition, as a tribute to the mighty Thar Desert. The SUV and the desert connect beyond names, as each has multiple unique characteristics that are difficult to find elsewhere. With the Earth Edition, Thar now has a total of 5 colour options.

Thar Earth Edition – What’s Unique?

Available in a brand-new Satin Matte Desert Fury colour shade, Thar Earth Edition exudes power and influence. The earthen colour also ensures a sense of being strongly rooted to the ground. The matte finish complements the new colour, as it further enhances the overall look and feel.

Thar Earth edition gets exclusive dune-inspired decals on the sides, which make the SUV a lot more likable. The dune-shaped decals depict a special quality of Thar Desert, where sand dunes are constantly changing and can reach up to 150 meters (490 feet) in height. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credited to GA Automotive.

There are some other unique aspects to Thar Earth Edition. For example, the vertical slats on the grille are done in the Desert Fury colour shade. In comparison, other colour variants have the slats in black finish. Desert Fury colour accents have been applied on the alloy wheels and rear-view mirrors as well. Furthermore, there’s exclusive Earth Edition badging on the B pillars. At the rear, there aren’t any unique changes to the Earth Edition.

Thar Earth Edition interiors

On the inside, the Satin Matte Desert Fury colour has been used as accents on the AC vents, steering wheel and front doors. These accents are used in combination with chrome accents, which creates an exciting contrast. Thar Earth Edition gets beige and black leatherette seats with unique badging and dune patterns. The beige shade is a close match to the exterior Desert Fury colour. The second row is largely the same as other standard variants of Thar. As for the features, they are the same as available with the standard model.

Thar Earth Edition variants, powertrain, pricing

Available with only the top-spec 4×4 LX trim, Thar Earth Edition has the 2.0-litre petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel engine options. The petrol unit generates 150 hp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. Torque output is higher at 320 Nm with the automatic gearbox. The diesel engine generates 130 hp and 300 Nm. Both engines have transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Thar Earth Edition starts with the LX petrol manual 4WD variant, available at Rs 15.40 lakh. Next is LX diesel manual 4WD, priced at Rs 16.15 lakh. The LX petrol automatic 4WD and LX diesel automatic 4WD are available at Rs 16.70 lakh and Rs 17.60 lakh, respectively.

With its attractive profile, the Earth Edition can also be introduced with the upcoming 5-door Thar. The 5-door Thar model is expected to debut in India later this year around June.