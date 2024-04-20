Mid Size SUV Sales FY 2024 – Scorpio vs XUV700 vs Harrier vs Safari vs Hector

Mahindra Scorpio/N was the best-selling mid-size SUV in India in FY24 with 1,41,462 units sold averaging at around 11,789 units per month

Two of Mahindra SUVs continued to dominate the mid-size SUV segment in FY24 showing consistent performance through each of the 12 months of the past financial year. Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 led over the Hector/Plus and Tata Harrier and Safari by significant margins to command a combined share of 74.88%.

Mid Size SUV Sales FY 2024

Mahindra Scorpio (N and Classic) emerged as the best-seller in this segment in the past fiscal with 1,41,462 units sold, averaging at around 11,789 units each month and a share of 47.95% in this segment. It was the only mid-size SUV to amass sales above the 1 lakh unit mark.

Mahindra Scorpio displayed increasing sales in each month of the past fiscal starting off with 27,583 units in Q1 of FY 23-24 which increased to 32,266 units in Q2 FY 23-23 to end H1 FY23-24 with 59,849 units. From October to March 2023-24 sales were above the 11,000 units in each of the months taking Q3 FY 23-24 sales to 37,118 units and then on to 44,495 units in Q4 2023-24. H2 of the period ended with 81,613 unit sales.

At No.2 Mahindra XUV700 also made significant strides in FY24 with its sales considerably higher than arch rivals MG Hector/Plus and Tata Harrier and Safari. Mahindra XUV700 also saw its sales grow each month with 15,393 unit sales in Q1 FY23-24 which improved to 36,363 unit sales in H1 FY23-24 while H2 FY23-24 sales were at 42,762 units to a total of 79,398 units in FY24. This was at an average of 6,617 units each month with the XUV700 commanding a 26.92% share.

MG Hector, also in the mid-size SUV segment, has maintained a steady performance. Even as the fiscal started off with sales at 3,103 units in April 2023 and 2,800 units in May 2023, the past 2 months of the fiscal saw sales down at around 1,800 units. Sales also fell from 8,073 units in Q1 FY 23-24 to 6,815 units in Q2 FY 23-24 to end H1 FY 23-24 with 14,888 units. Sales stood at 7,017 in Q3 FY23-24 and then further down to 5,530 units in Q4 FY 23-24 to end H2 FY23-24 with 12,547 units and total sales of 27,435 units averaging at 2,286 units each month and share of 9.30% in this segment.

Tata Harrier and Safari – FY2024 Sales

Tata Motors has Harrier and Safari in this segment each with a 5 Star safety rating in Bharat NCAP. Facelifts of both Harrier and Safari received major cosmetic and feature updates even as they continue with the same powertrains as earlier.

Sales of the Harrier in the past fiscal year stood at 24,701 units with sales in the Q1 and Q4 FY 23-24 period above the 7,000 unit mark and H1 and H2 sales at 11,833 units and 12,868 units respectively. Safari sales were at 21,944 units averaging at 1,829 units with a 7.44% share. Sales improved from 8,690 units in H1 FY23-24 to 7,604 units in H2 FY23-24.