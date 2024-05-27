HomeCar NewsMahindra Thar 5 Door Rear Legroom Revealed - New Interior Spy Shots

Mahindra Thar 5 Door Rear Legroom Revealed – New Interior Spy Shots

2024 Mahindra Thar 5 Door
When launched, rivals for Mahindra Thar 5 Door are the new 2024 Force Gurkha 5 Door and Maruti Suzuki Jimny

What is better and more practical than the Mahindra Thar currently on sale in a 3 Door format? You don’t have to wonder, because Mahindra has an answer already. It is the upcoming 5-Door Thar likely to be launched on August 15th, 2024. Ahead of launch, we have managed to get our hands on the interior spy shots of a Thar 5 Door. Let’s take a look.

The whole idea of a 5 Door Thar is to establish enhanced practicality and position it as a genuine alternative to a typical monocoque compact SUV. Many Thar buyers often don’t care about off-roading and all that capability but crave Thar’s rugged looks and massive road presence. They also want the practicality of 5 doors as a conventional SUV.

2024 Mahindra Thar 5 Door
Thanks to automotive enthusiast Anurag Salpe, we have interior spy shots of Thar 5 Door spotted near Sandip Foundation in Nashik, Maharashtra. From what we can see in these spy shots, Thar 5 Door is now a lot more family-friendly and can be a genuine alternative to a traditional monocoque SUV.

Mahindra Thar 5 Door is a lot more feature-rich than before too. For starters, we get a lot more convenience features and creature comforts like a front centre armrest, rear bench seat with a centre armrest, rear AC vents and a usable luggage area. Even the rear legroom looks like it is generous and on par with compact SUVs.

2024 Mahindra Thar 5 Door Rear Legroom
Even the gadgetry has been increased. Thar 5 Door now gets a much larger and free-standing 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a chunkier steering wheel as Scorpio N and XUV700, a sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, push-button start, auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers. If the objective was to offer the basics of a conventional compact SUV, Mahindra 5 Door has done just that.

2024 Mahindra Thar 5 Door Dashboard
What to expect?

On the outside, Thar 5 Door gets a longer wheelbase, two additional doors, and a subtle refresh to its fascia. We have a new LED projector headlight now and the same revised fascia is likely to make it on 3 Door Thar in the form of a facelift. With Thar 5 Door, Mahindra is offering rear disc brakes and 255-section CEAT CrossDrive A/T tyres as seen in the recent spy shots.

2024 Mahindra Thar 5 Door Tyres
Powertrains-wise, all three of Thar’s engines will make their way on Mahindra Thar 5 Door as well. We’re talking about a 1.5L Diesel engine with RWD layout in base variants, mated to a manual gearbox. This variant is likely to be priced around Rs. 12 lakh (Ex-sh) as it is smaller and carries a smaller engine than Scorpio N base variant priced at Rs. 13.85 lakh (Ex-sh).

Other two engine options include 2.0L Turbo Petrol and the 2.2L Diesel engine options as current Thar. Will there be more performance with these engines on Thar 5 Door is yet to be seen. Rivals continue to be 2024 Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

2024 Mahindra Thar 5 Door
Also read – Mahindra Thar price revision for May 2024

