Mahindra Thar Armada Base Variant Spied – To Get 1.5L Diesel Engine

When launched, Mahindra Thar Armada base variant is likely to undercut 2024 Force Gurkha and come close to Maruti Jimny

We all know Mahindra is cooking a 5-door version of Thar lifestyle adventure SUV. We know Mahindra is likely to launch it on August 15th 2024. When launched, we know that It is highly likely to take Thar Armada name. What we don’t know for sure, is the engine lineup. A recent report suggests that Thar Armada base variant will pack the 1.5L Diesel.

Mahindra Thar Armada Base Variant Spied

Lifestyle adventure vehicles are all the rage right now among enthusiasts and premium vehicle buyers. Maruti Suzuki, Force Motors and Mahindra have been catering to this niche. However, it is Mahindra Thar that is annihilating the competition, where sales are concerned. Mahindra is on the verge of launching a 5-Door version of Thar soon.

Test mules have been sighted in multiple instances and the recent spy shots show Thar Armada’s base model. Main giveaway to say it is a base model is the presence of steel wheels instead of swanky alloys. In our previous post, we laid down the differences between Thar Armada’s trim hierarchy.

In those images, we could see three different trims of Thar testing together in a convoy. The base model in those images had steel wheels in a silver finish and one mid-level trim had black steel wheel mounted on the tailgate. Recent images, however, show all five of its steel wheels in a black finish.

Also, it was not visible in previous spy shots, but Mahindra seems to be offering rear defogger as standard across all variants. Interior shows a free-standing infotainment screen even in this base trim. That said, it could be a smaller size or just a dummy area where an aftermarket screen would slot in.

Is 1.5L Diesel Confirmed?

When Mahindra launched Thar RWD with 1.5L Diesel engine, it was an instant hit. Most Thar buyers care more about its design and road presence, rather than its off-road prowess. It qualified for B Segment tax benefits as well.

As per a recent report, Mahindra is offering the same 1.5L Diesel engine in Thar Armada too. This will enable Mahindra to price Thar Armada very aggressively and establish a lucrative base price-point. Considering that Thar Armada is a smaller vehicle than Scorpio N, and factoring in the smaller 1.5L Diesel engine, we should logically expect a starting price of around Rs. 12 lakh (Ex-sh).

This 1.5L Diesel engine generates 117 bhp and 300 Nm. Considering the fact that this very engine also powers the larger ladder-frame Marazzo, performance should be adequate. Other engine options are 2.0L Turbo Petrol and 2.2L Turbo Diesel. State of tune for these engines on Thar Armada is not confirmed yet. Both manual and automatic gearbox along with RWD and 4WD options will be on offer.

Also read – Mahindra Thar gets new Green colour

Source