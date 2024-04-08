Mahindra XUV 3XO To Get Level 2 ADAS (First In Segment) – Scoop

Mahindra XUV 3XO will become the first SUV in sub 4m SUV segment to get Level 2 ADAS features

Mahindra Auto is poised to turn its fortunes around in the highly competitive sub 4m SUV segment. They are getting ready to launch an updated XUV300 SUV with a new design, more features, improved safety and a new name. To be called Mahindra XUV3XO, it will come with first in segment Level 2 ADAS suite as part of the package.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Level 2 ADAS

Earlier this year, Mahindra trademarked a bunch of new names that could go on future vehicles – XUV 1XO, XUV 3XO, XUV 5XO and XUV 7XO. Initial speculations suggested future use with upcoming EVs. But that is not the case, Mahindra has confirmed the use of XUV3XO name with upcoming XUV300 facelift. The new name could likely mean a new identity. Where design is concerned, there is a new wilder approach that should ensure a ton of buyers flocking towards it, over other sub 4m SUVs.

The other aspect that is likely to draw a significant amount of buyers, is safety. While there are two vehicles in the sub 4m SUV segment with Level 1 ADAS suite, Mahindra XUV 3XO will bring with it Level 2 ADAS suite, boasting a greater autonomy proposition. Even though the company has not revealed all the ADAS features, there will be 10 of them in total. As Mahindra will be claiming first in segment Level 2 ADAS suite, we can expect Adaptive Cruise Control to be among the 10 driver assistance features.

Design will play a crucial role in XUV 3XO’s sales prospective. Initial Impressions are of a wild approach that should establish significant road presence. The new LED projector headlights, massive new C-shaped LED DRLs, connected LED taillights greatly contribute to that effect.

Mahindra XUV 3XO – Feature additions

As seen in yesterday’s teaser, Mahindra XUV 3XO will be the first sub 4m SUV to pack a panoramic sunroof. Other interior highlights will include a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 10.2-inch instrument screen that we saw with XUV400 EL Pro.

Rear AC vents, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless mobile charger, rear USB ports and new steering wheel are notable updates over current XUV300. Features like dual-zone climate control and variable steering weight could make their way to XUV 3XO as well.

XUV 3XO is likely to strike an excellent safety proposition in the sub 4m SUV segment. We say this because XUV 3XO will offer a combination of Level 2 ADAS suite and 5 Star crash safety proposition along with all four disc brakes and up to 7 airbags. All these in one package, is unheard of, in this segment.

Mahindra XUV3XO New Teaser ?? pic.twitter.com/oND3uQpFg5 — RushLane (@rushlane) April 7, 2024

Mahindra XUV300 facelift will continue with its existing powertrain lineup. The same 1.2L turbo petrol engine offering 110 hp power and 200 Nm torque, a higher-spec 1.2L T-GDI turbo petrol unit making 130 hp power and 250 Nm torque and the 1.5L diesel engine will continue to offer 117 hp power and 300 Nm torque. Transmission options are either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AutoShift AMT. Rumours suggest an Aisin-sourced 6-speed torque converter as well. More details will be revealed on 29th April 2024, which is when it will be launched.