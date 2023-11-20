Mahindra XUV700 Electric Spotted Testing – Reveals Front Fascia

The front fascia of Mahindra XUV700 electric spotted (XUV.e8) has stark semblance with the working prototype Mahindra demonstrated in UK

First displayed on 15th August 2022, Mahindra’s XUV.e and BE range of electric SUVs are set to take EV markets by storm. The company is targeting both Indian market and multiple global markets. First of these SUVs will be XUV.e8, which is an electrified version of India’s favourite mid-size SUV, XUV700. Recent test mules show its front fascia.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric Spotted Testing

XUV700 is one of the most popular SUVs in India with consistent sales and demand. Waiting period for the same is pretty high as well. Mahindra’s ambitions to gain prominence in electric SUV realm is on the right track with the new INGLO platform. Name INGLO represents Mahindra’s export ambitions as it stands for India and Global.

For the first time, we can see XUV.e8 test mules in India showing its fascia. At their debut in UK, Mahindra demonstrated a working prototype of XUV.e8. Latest test mule spotted in Chennai has identical design attributes as seen with that prototype, especially with the front fascia. This design seems to be production-spec and finalised.

There is a wide LED light bar in the middle, flanked by interesting-looking LED DRLs that take a C-shape and extend downwards vertically. Recently spotted XUV300 facelift has somewhat similar design traits too, being part of the same family and DNA. These LED signature elements engulf XUV.e8’s vertically arranged LED headlights.

There may be a projector setup too with headlights. Below them, is what looks like a triple ice-cube LED fog lights. These may get cornering function too. Front bumper seems to be new and has a radar module in the middle, flanked by two horizontal air intakes. Rear still has identical tail lights as ICE XUV700. Production-spec XUV.e8 will have different tail lights.

Specs and powertrains

On the inside, Mahindra is implementing a triple-display setup that will dominate dashboard design. If you’re wondering the functionality of three screens, one is for instrument cluster, one for infotainment and one for the front passenger. Because two screens are enough, apparently. Centre console is similar to that of XUV700 and has a conventional gear selector and a circular dial for drive modes. Steering is new too.

Mahindra XUV700 electric spotted, measures 4,740 mm in length and has a 2,762 mm long wheelbase. Mahindra has switched Volkswagen’s MEB cells to BYD’s prismatic Blade cells for its INGLO platform. Battery capacity starts from 60 kWh and goes till 80 kWh. Single motor RWD and AWD dual motor layouts are likely.

Rear motor is the primary one and will offer a lot more oomph than front motor in AWD setup. With RWD models, there is no front motor. Even without, XUV.e8 is still dynamically better than XUV700 ICE SUV that it is based on, which is primarily FWD with an AWD option. Total power output can go till 350 bhp with AWD models. Mahindra has demonstrated a 200 km/h top speed, which Coupe models like XUV.e9 and BE.09 are likely to achieve.

Source