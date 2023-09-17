Mahindra XUV.e8 Spied With Nexon-like Steering Wheel – Who’s Copying Who?

Based on XUV700, the XUV.e8 coupe-styled electric SUV is scheduled to debut in December 2024

Just a few days back, Mahindra had released a teaser of its upcoming electric SUVs – XUV.e8, XUV.e9 and BE.05. The XUV.e8 has now been spotted on road tests. Interiors reveal a new two-spoke steering wheel, quite similar to that of new Nexon facelift. It remains to be seen if XUV.e8 will also get a backlit logo in the centre like Nexon facelift.

Is XUV.e8 copying Nexon’s new steering?

Nexon facelift two-spoke steering wheel has a truly unique design. It significantly enhances the overall experience of being in the driver seat. While the final product seems quite simple, a lot of effort and research has gone into developing the new steering wheel. In an interview given earlier this month, Tata Motors’ Global Design Head Martin Uhlarik had provided all the details about Nexon facelift. It included details about development of the backlit, two-spoke steering wheel.

Development of new Nexon’s steering wheel started with the idea of a games console. A lot of concepts were presented before the two-spoke unit with backlit logo was finalized. The design team was looking to make the cabin more digital, which is where the backlit logo fits perfectly. While a 3D logo was relevant earlier, it is now considered as quite outdated. Logos becoming flatter is now a common approach used by many OEMs. Tata has gone a step further by making it a backlit unit.

While the design itself was quite challenging, fitting an airbag and making it work was even more difficult and time consuming. Martin says that the team had to labour for around two years to make it work. The design team had to collaborate with suppliers and the engineers to make it production-ready. It is not certain if Tata has filed a patent for its new steering wheel.

Key innovations in the auto industry are eventually embraced by other OEMs. Some examples include airbags, collapsible steering, sunroof, touchscreen, etc. Nexon’s new two-spoke steering wheel with backlit logo can be a trendsetter. It ensures a seamless connect with the brand, something that other OEMs would also like to implement. It is possible that XUV.e8 is already working on such objectives.

Other features to expect from XUV.e8

Core silhouette of XUV.e8 seems familiar with XUV700. The SUV will be based on the INGLO platform. Some of the key highlights include sleek headlamps and DRLs, full-width LED bar, a flat bumper, aerodynamic wheels, blacked out B and C pillars and coupe-like tapering roofline. Inside, some of the key highlights will include a panoramic sunroof, large touchscreen infotainment system and various advanced features.

In terms of performance, Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to be offered with two battery pack options. One of these will be a 60-kWh battery pack, with a range of around 400 km. The 80-kWh version will have a range of around 500 km. Both single and dual motor options will be available.

