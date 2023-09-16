Tata Nexon On Road Prices All Variants – Rs 9.39 L To Rs 18.26 L

Nexon Smart 1.2-litre petrol is the only variant that is available under Rs 10 lakh mark (on-road)

Tata has launched the new Nexon with a comprehensive range of updates. It is available in the price range of Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh. On-road prices in Delhi are in the range of Rs 9.14 lakh to Rs 18.27 lakh. There are four trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. With a total of 69 variants, it will be easier for customers to find the best fit as per their specific needs and preferences.

Nexon base variant (Smart) features

Nexon base-variant Smart can be a viable option for folks with limited budget. It has LED headlamps and DRLs and LED taillamps. Apart from the updated front and rear, other features of Smart variant are pretty basic. It has standard black coloured ORVMs and door handles. Inside, Nexon Smart variant gets the new 2-spoke steering wheel that has a backlit Tata logo. However, there are no steering mounted controls, as available with higher-spec variants.

Some of the other equipment offered with Nexon base variant includes manual AC controls, front power windows, central lock, tilt and collapsible steering wheel and power outlet on floor console. Nexon Smart variant does not get any touchscreen infotainment system. Rear AC vents are also missing. Seat cushioning seems pretty good in comparison to rival offerings. Safety kit gives confidence with standard features such as 6-airbags, electronic stability program, reverse guiding sensors, hill hold control and ISOFIX.

Nexon base variant Smart gets only the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor. It generates 120 PS of max power and 170 Nm of peak torque. Nexon Smart variant has only 5-speed manual transmission. In higher trims, this engine has additional transmission choices of 6MT, 6AMT and 7DCA. Take a look at the detailed walkaround of the Nexon base variant below, shared by Anubhav Chauhan.

2023 Nexon facelift on-road prices

Nexon facelift base-spec Smart variant is available at an on-road price of Rs 9,14,158. Customers opting for value pack will have to pay Rs 9,37,713. Next is Pure trim that starts at on-road price of Rs 10,89,737 for petrol variant. Pure diesel variant starting on-road price is Rs 13,03,894.

Creative trim with the petrol engine starts at on-road price of Rs 12,76,394. The diesel variant will cost Rs 14,66,626. Fearless trim with 1.2-litre petrol has a starting on-road price of Rs 14,47,000. The diesel version of the same has on-road price of Rs 16,40,981.

Top-spec petrol variant is Nexon Fearless + S DCA DT 1.2, with on-road price of Rs 16,97,221. Top-spec diesel variant is Nexon Fearless + S AMT DT 1.5, with on-road price of Rs 18,26,960. For all variants, on-road prices will be higher in case the customer opts for extended warranty and Gold AMC package.

With such a wide range of variants and prices, it is apparent that there’s something to suit every pocket. One can expect Nexon sales to climb higher in coming months. Nexon faces tough competition from the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, XUV300 and Kia Sonet.