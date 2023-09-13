Mahindra Discounts Sep 2023 – Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh Off On XUV400 Electric

Customers can avail the benefits either as cash discounts or opt for genuine Mahindra accessories

During the festive season, OEMs try to provide the best deals to their customers. Mahindra has announced discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh in September. SUVs that are eligible for the discounts include XUV400, XUV300, Marazzo, Bolero and Bolero Neo.

Bestselling models such as XUV700, Scorpio N and Thar are not covered under the discount scheme. The available benefits can vary based on location and availability. Users are advised to contact Mahindra dealerships in their area to know the availability of the discount offers.

Mahindra XUV400 discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh

Users planning to buy XUV400 can get a flat cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakh. This discount offer was available last month also. The option of free accessories does not apply in this discount offer. While the offer looks great, it is important to note that it is applicable on the XUV400 model that does not have ESC as standard. This feature was recently introduced with XUV400. It remains to be seen if discounts on XUV400 can help grab some of the sales from primary rival Nexon.ev.

XUV400 is available in EC and EL variants. These have a range of 375 km and 456 km, respectively (MIDC). XUV400 has a front axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 150 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque.

Mahindra Marazzo discount offer up to Rs 73,000

Marazzo was an ambitious project, but it wasn’t able to garner desired results. Mahindra is offering a discount of Rs 73,000 on Marazzo. It includes Rs 58,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 worth of genuine accessories. Marazzo is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 123 hp and 300 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. A total of three trims are on offer, with two seating formats.

Mahindra XUV300 discount offer up to Rs 71,000

XUV300 petrol variants get discounts in the range of Rs 4,500 to Rs 71,000. Diesel variants are eligible for discounts in the range of Rs 46,000 to Rs 71,000. Both cash discount and option of genuine accessories is available for XUV300. Engine options for XUV300 include two 1.2-litre turbo petrol (110 hp and 131 hp) and a 1.5-litre diesel producing 117 hp. Transmission choices include MT and AMT.

Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero discount offer up to Rs 60k

Discount of up to Rs 50,000 is available for Bolero Neo. Cash discount component is in the range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 35,000. Genuine accessories worth Rs 15,000 are part of the offer. Bolero Neo is offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 100 hp and 260 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The SUV is available in four trim levels.

Discounts for Bolero are worth up to Rs 60,000. It includes both cash discount and genuine accessories, in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000. Bolero has a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 76 hp and 210 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.