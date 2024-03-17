Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Base, Mid and Top Variants Spied Together – New Interiors

With sub 4m SUV rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue updated, Mahidra is now getting ready to launch XUV300 facelift

The sub 4m SUV space has seen increased competition and is one of the most competitive segment in India. Carving out a position for themselves is paramount for major players. Mahindra has three ladder-frame contenders on sale, but the monocoque offering from the brand, XUV300, is set to receive a major facelift.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift New Spy Shots

Currently, Mahindra is surfing through a massive wave of success with its offerings in the mid size SUV segment with Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N and XUV700. The company intends to bring some of its SUV magic to sub 4m segment and consolidate its position further in ever-increasing competition from rival brands.

Apart from Thar, Bolero and Bolero Neo ladder frame offerings, XUV300 is the only monocoque sub 4m vehicle from Mahindra. This SUV is on the verge of a major facelift set to launch in the coming months. In latest spy shots credited to automotive enthusiast Ganesh Pagar, we can see a convoy of XUV300 facelift.

Mahindra usually operates its test mules in batches. Most interesting element about this convoy is that it consisted of XUV300 facelift’s different trim levels. So, on a level, we can sort of figure out what the company has in its books with upcoming XUV300 facelift.

We can see a base trim on the move here. There are quite a few elements in this model to dictate its base-level positioning. For starters, there are steel wheels with conventional wheel covers. Other than that, we can see un-painted ORVMs too. Mahindra is still offering blackened pillars with this base variant, which lends an upmarket look.

Stylish steel wheels with mid-level trims

Just like what Renault and Tata Motors have been doing, Mahindra is hopping on the train of offering stylish steel wheels. As seen in the pictures, these steel wheels are designed to look like alloy wheels from a distance, in conjunction with their respective wheel covers. We reckon Mahindra will offer these with mid-level trims.

This convoy of Mahindra XUV300 test mules also had a higher trim vehicle as well. This variant dons alloy wheels that look identical to what Mahindra is selling right now. Interiors of this particular unit can be seen in these spy shots. The new and larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment is the primary highlight. There is a fully digital instrument screen too.

We have seen similar displays in recently launched XUV400 electric vehicle. Speaking of electric, we couldn’t spot any exhaust tips on these test mules. This is likely to be the angle of the picture as all of these vehicles have a cutout in their rear bumper for exhaust positioning.

Same powertrains will continue with Mahindra XUV300 facelift – 1.2L turbo petrol (109 bhp, 200 Nm, 6MT, 6AMT) (129 bhp, 230 Nm, 6MT) and a 1.5L diesel (115 bhp and 300 Nm, 6MT, 6AMT). There are rumours of an Aisin-sourced torque converter with XUV300 facelift. Prices could be increased in comparison to current XUV300, thanks to addition of new features and upgrades.