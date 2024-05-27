Mahindra XUV3XO First Batch Owners Take Delivery – Intro Price From Rs 7.49 L

Order books for the new Mahindra XUV3XO had opened on 15th May 2024, amassing 50,000 bookings in 1 hour

Mahindra XUV3XO, a facelifted version of the XUV300, has been received with much fanfare in India. It comes in with a host of exterior and interior updates, first in segment features, enhanced safety equipment and added technology, making it a must have by luxury seekers in the country. With bookings having opened from May 15, 2024 at 10 am, the XUV3XO reported record booking of 27,000 bookings within the first 10 minutes, to reach 50,000 units in the first hour, making it the fastest to reach this pitch.

Mahindra XUV3XO Delivery – Major Attractions

This sub-4 meter SUV enters markets to take on the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Brezza. It is being offered across 9 variants – M1, M2, M2 Pro, M3, M3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury and is priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory pricing). At this price, the new Mahindra XUV3XO undercuts its competition Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Kia Sonet, by around Rs. 50,000.

What is it that attracts buyers to the new Mahindra XUV3XO? It is the fact that it is a feature laden sub-4 meter SUV, that in the words of Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, is designed to deliver ‘Everything You Want and More.’

The new Mahindra XUV3XO is built on a durable platform, designed to comply with the highest of global safety standards. Boasting of a completely revised exterior design, the new 3XO, even as it continues to sport the same profile as the XUV300, receives dual LED headlamps along with C shaped LED DRLs. It also gains a new front grille in a diamond design while towards the rear, it shows off C shaped LED tail lamps and a light-bar and rides on 16 inch, dual tone alloy wheels.

It is its feature laden cabin that forms a main attraction. A brand new dashboard layout borrowed from the XUV400EV, revised upholstery, ventilated seating, large panoramic sunroof (claimed to be the largest in its segment) and remote climate control are some of its major fascinations. Technology updates include a large 10.25 inch free floating infotainment touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Adrenox connectivity, a digital instrument cluster and 7 speaker sound system from Harman Kardon. This system boasts of Sonic Expanse, Bass Enhancer and 4 Ambient Sound Modes.

With safety features aplenty, the XUV3XO receives 6 airbags, 360 degree camera, electronic stability control, traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS and EBD along with disc brakes on all 4 wheels. It also gets first in segment Level 2 ADAS with a total of 10 advanced driving features among which are adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and smart pilot assist.

Powertrain Specifications

The Mahindra XUV3XO sees no change in its engine lineup and continues to draw its power from the same turbo petrol and turbo diesel engines that powered the XUV300. The 1.2 liter petrol engine is presented in two guises, one offering 109 hp power and 200 Nm torque and the other capable of 129 hp power and 230 Nm torque. It also gets a 1.5 liter diesel engine option capable of 115 hp power and 300 Nm torque. Transmission options include 6 speed manual, 6 speed AMT and automatic torque converter unit.