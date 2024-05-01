Mahindra XUV3XO (XUV300) vs Nexon, Venue, Sonet, Brezza, Fronx – Mileage Compared

In addition to multiple segment-first features, Mahindra XUV 3XO offers good mileage across all three powertrains

In the entry-level sub-4-meter SUV segment, fuel efficiency is an important factor in the consumer decision making process. While the recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO has taken a decisive lead in terms of features, it needs to be assessed for its running costs. Here is a mileage comparison of XUV 3XO vs. rivals Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Petrol MT mileage vs rivals

There are two petrol engine options for Mahindra XUV 3XO – a 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi and a 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi. Performance numbers are 111 PS / 200 Nm and 130 PS / 230 Nm, respectively. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT.

XUV 3XO petrol MT variants have fuel efficiency of 18.89 km/L with the TCMPFi engine and 20.1 km/L with the TGDi unit. This is better than the likes of Nexon (17.44 km/L), Sonet (18.83 km/L / 18.7 km/L (turbo iMT)), Venue (17.52 (NA)/18.27 km/L (turbo)) and Brezza (17.38 km/L).

However, cars like Fronx, Taisor and Kiger have higher mileage with their respective petrol MT variants. Fronx and Taisor have the highest mileage in the group at 21.7 km/L (NA) / 21.5 km/L (turbo). Kiger delivers 20.18 km/L (NA) / 21.08 km/L (turbo). Magnite has slightly lower numbers at 19.35 km/L (NA) / 20 km/L (turbo).

Mahindra XUV 3XO Petrol AT mileage vs rivals

As XUV 3XO is focused on performance, the petrol AT variants lag behind in fuel efficiency. XUV 3XO petrol AT mileage is 17.9 6 km/L with the TCMPFi and 18.2 km/L with the TGDi. In the group, these numbers are better than only the Nexon (17.18 km/L (AMT) / 17.01 km/L (DCT).

Others have higher numbers – Sonet (19.2 km/L (turbo)), Venue (18.15 km/L (turbo)) and Brezza (19.80 km/L). Fronx has 22.89 km/L (NA) / 20 km/L (turbo), Taisor 22.8 km/L (NA) / 20 km/L (turbo), Kiger 20.18 km/L (NA) / 21.08 km/L (turbo) and Magnite 19.35 km/L (NA) / 20 km/L (turbo). As is evident, Fronx and Taisor petrol AT variants have best mileage in the group.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel MT / AT mileage vs rivals

For diesel variants of XUV 3XO, the competition is only with Nexon, Sonet and Venue. Other SUVs in the group have shifted to a petrol-only approach. Mahindra XUV 3XO diesel MT variants have mileage of 20.6 km/L. Venue leads the pack here with mileage of 23.7 km/L. Nexon diesel MT offers 23.23 km/L, whereas Sonet delivers 22.3 km/L (iMT). Mahindra XUV 3XO diesel AT has fuel efficiency of 21.2 km/L. The best performer here is Nexon with 24.08 km/L. Sonet diesel variant delivers 18.6 km/L.

For folks who are focused exclusively on the running cost of their car, XUV 3XO may not exactly be the first choice. In the sub-4-meter SUV segment, there are multiple options with higher fuel efficiency. Talking about XUV 3XO, the best choice in terms of mileage is the diesel AT variant. This powertrain option is available with the MX3 variant onwards. Starting price is Rs 11.69 lakh.