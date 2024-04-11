2025 Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted – Reveals New Features

Even with the updated equipment list, Nissan Magnite will continue to be available at a competitive price point

One of the most affordable sub-4-meter SUVs one can buy in the country, Nissan Magnite will soon get a range of updates. The facelift model is expected to be launched later this year. Test mules have been frequently spotted, revealing new details about the SUV.

Nissan Magnite facelift – Refreshed exteriors

Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Pallavi Nitheesh. Some visual enhancements are expected across the front fascia such as new lighting elements and improved grille design. Front and rear bumper could undergo some tweaks as well. Tail lights could get some new detailing, while retaining the original design.

However, there are unlikely to be any changes to the sheet metal. Test mules spotted recently have been seen with a new design for the alloy wheels. These appear to be 16-inch units, shod with 195-section tyres.

Premium cabin experience

Even though affordably priced, Nissan Magnite offers a comprehensive range of features. It is one of the key reasons why Magnite has been able to deliver consistent sales every month. Average sales are around 2.5k to 3k units per month. However, when compared to the top selling subcompact SUVs, all the users’ expectations may not be met. The facelift model will reduce the gap, as it will be getting a range of premium features.

Some of the key upgrades include a new larger touchscreen infotainment system and a new digital instrument cluster. The touchscreen will have the latest UI and there will be new detailing in the instrument screen. Magnite facelift is also expected to get ventilated front seats and a single pane sunroof. The existing model already offers premium features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging and rear AC vents.

Enhanced safety

Magnite is also known for its comprehensive range of safety features. The facelift model will be getting an upgraded safety kit that will include 6-airbags as standard across all variants. Magnite is one of the SUVs that have high Global NCAP safety ratings.

The 2-airbag model tested in 2022 had received a 4-star Adult Safety crash test rating. This rating will be applicable for the facelift model as well. Existing Magnite’s safety kit includes vehicle dynamic control, hill start assist, traction control system, rear parking sensors and camera, around view monitor and tyre pressure monitoring system.

No performance boost

Nissan Magnite facelift will continue with the existing engine options. The 1.0-litre NA petrol engine delivers 72 PS and 96 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT (EZ-Shift). The 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit churns out 100 PS. Torque output is 160 Nm with the 5MT and 152 Nm with the CVT gearbox.

Updates introduced with Magnite facelift will eventually be available with Renault Kiger as well. The latter is also expected to be launched later this year. Both the Magnite and Kiger will continue to rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and upcoming Mahindra XUV 3X0.