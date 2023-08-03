Mahindra XUV400 Gets 8 New Features – Cruise Control, TPMS, ESP, HSA

With the new additions to Mahindra XUV400 features list, it brings more value to the mix for customers

Mahindra has re-entered electric car realm with XUV400. This is a larger and electrified version of XUV300 ICE sub 4m SUV. At launch, XUV400 lacked quite a few features. This move was to quote better pricing against highest-selling electric SUV in India, Tata Nexon EV.

Now, Mahindra has re-evaluated its choices and based on customer feedback, is offering the missing pieces in the features-list puzzle. This makes it better equipped to rival Tata Nexon EV Max, which recently got a feature bump as well. Will it suffice? Or should Mahindra have taken extra steps? Let’s take a look.

Mahindra XUV400 Features List Revamped – Everything at once?

Because XUV400 is an EV, it doesn’t get any tax benefits for a sub 4m SUV size constraint. So, Mahindra has retained SsangYong Tivoli’s original dimensions. This makes XUV400 a far more appealing and proportionate vehicle in comparison to XUV300. Extra length translates to extra boot space, which is nice.

That said, XUV400 lacked a few features that less expensive ICE counterpart, XUV300 got. Now, Mahindra intends to boost sales by giving new features based on customer feedback. These features are only for top-spec EL trim with both single-tone and dual-tone colour variants. Some of these features could make their way to base EC trim in the future.

Speaking of new features, Mahindra is adding ESP (Electronic Stability Program), HSA (Hill Hold Assist), Auto-Dimming IRVM, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Two Tweeters on top of 4 speakers, Front Fog Lamps and Boot Lamp. With these upgrades, Mahindra hopes to achieve a competitive edge over best-seller Tata Nexon EV. ICE XUV300 is getting a panoramic sunroof and it could make it to XUV400 in the future.

Are these features enough?

Mahindra sold 2,234 electric cars in Q2 of 2023. At the same time, Tata Motors sold 5,072 units. XUV400 sales are increasing at a decent pace and Mahindra wants to fuel this increase in popularity with more features. Mahindra is attempting to one-up Nexon EV Max in every way possible. On paper, XUV400 has more power and range, and has the size quotient to its advantage too. In features department, Nexon still has an upper edge.

Nexon EV Max boasts a larger 10” infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, front seat ventilation, a more advanced instrument console, rear AC vents and more. Mahindra XUV400’s interiors lack the wow factor that Nexon EV Max brings to the table. Currently, Nexon is priced in the range of Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 19.5 lakh, while XUV400 is priced from Rs Rs 16 lakh to Rs 19.2 lakh, all prices ex-sh.