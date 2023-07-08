Mahindra XUV700 6-Seater Variant Spied Testing

Mahindra XUV700 is currently available in 5 seater and 7 seater format – 6 seater version is expected to launch soon

Ever since launch, Mahindra XUV700 continues to garner a lot of demand. It is the flagship SUV from the Indian car brand. First launched in August 2021, Mahindra has not updated the XUV700. Not that it needs any updating, with popularity on the rise, regardless. But there are multiple new test mules on the road.

Some of these test mules are of XUV.e8, which is an electrified version of XUV700 with INGLO platform. But there are a few that we have seen that could very well be a Mahindra XUV700 6-seater in the making. Automotive enthusiast Sathyamurthy Ramasamy has spotted one near Chennai. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra XUV700 6-Seater

If we remember correctly, Mahindra’s AdrenoX smartphone app had an image of a 6-seater XUV700 in it. Mahindra has never officially launched a 6-seater of its beloved XUV700 until now. We only get a 5-seater with 2-row seating and a 7-seater with 3-row seating.

The 6-seater version makes a lot of sense and XUV700’s arch-rivals Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus offer it. Mahindra doesn’t seem to be left behind in offering this seating configuration that chauffeur-driven customers love. Launch timeline is not yet out.

But it could get launched around the festive season. That is when Tata Motors is getting ready to launch its facelifted Harrier and Safari SUVs. In the spy shots, we can see the same XUV700 as on sale currently, with full camouflage. It doesn’t have any change with the current model in terms of exterior details. It still had the same headlights, tail lights, wheels, bumpers, and everything else. Only its internal seating configuration seems to be changed.

Same powertrains as outgoing model

Mahindra seems to be using an older test mule with an extension of its temporary number plate. The left side body cladding around the rear wheels has come off. Rest of the details resonate with the current model and there will be minimal changes.

Powertrains include a 2.0L turbo petrol engine (197 bhp, 380 Nm, 6MT, 6TC) and a 2.2L turbo diesel engine (153/182 bhp, 360/420 Nm, 6MT, 6TC). Mahindra XUV700 even has AWD setup with top-trim diesel variants. Rest of the variants are FWD. Mahindra XUV700 6-seater could only be part of top-spec trims.

There should be a few feature upgrades with 6-seater variants for 2nd row passengers like ambient display and the likes. But generally, the features list will be the same as the current version. Primary importance is that the ADAS suite includes lane change assist and adaptive cruise control, 5-star crash safety by GNCAP and others.