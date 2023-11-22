Mahindra XUV700 Electric Coupe Spotted Testing – Production Name XUV.e9

Where powertrain is concerned, Mahindra XUV700 electric coupe a.k.a. XUV.e9 is likely to pack around 80 kWh battery with 300bhp dual motor AWD setup

With intentions to increase global presence in electric car race, Mahindra is set to launch an all-new BE and XUV.e range of electric SUVs. Mahindra XUV.e9 is the flagship among XUV.e sub-brand, which is basically a XUV700 electric coupe version. Test mules of XUV.e9 have been spotted for the first time, revealing a glimpse at exteriors and interiors.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric Coupe Spotted Testing

After XUV.e and BE range, Thar.e, Bolero.e and Scorpio.e will follow in the future, in no particular order. Currently, XUV700 is one of the hottest products in India, enjoying quite a fan following and immense popularity. Sky sky-high waiting period reflects the same. Mahindra is already testing XUV.e8, which is XUV700’s electric counterpart.

Now, we get to see XUV.e9 prototypes on testing, which is Mahindra XUV700 electric coupe. In short, XUV.e9 is coupe version of XUV.e8, which is the electric counterpart of XUV700 ICE vehicle. With XUV.e9, Mahindra is not offering a sloping roofline to XUV.e8 and call it a day. That doesn’t seem to be the case.

We can see a more pronounced bonnet with muscular creases and power bulges. There is a cavity in this prototype below its bonnet, which will be filled by a full-width LED light bar. This light bar looks slightly more sophisticated and stylised than what we saw on XUV.e8. There are makeshift headlights on this test mule that will be replaced with production-spec ones when launched.

There is no opening in its grill as it is an electric vehicle. Lower bumper has air dams flanking a radar module for ADAS suite that resembles the one seen with XUV.e8 prototypes. Even through its camouflage, we can see thick body claddings all around this mid-size SUV. These claddings will cut down on visual bulk, quite a bit.

Mahindra’s first-ever coupe vehicle

Wheels are camouflaged too. We can see this SUVs coupe side profile that paints quite a picture how Mahindra’s first-ever coupe vehicle will look like. The roofline slopes quite a bit and elegantly terminates at the end, flowing into rear section. Mahindra seems to have benchmarked a Tesla Model Y for aerodynamics.

Unlike XUV500 Aero concept with suicide doors back in the day, this Mahindra XUV.e9 looks a lot more elegant, organic and mature. In the leaked picture, we can see the image of a smartphone with arrow mark suggesting to tilt phone. This is a common template used in vertical social media content.

Maybe Mahindra is releasing a teaser in near future and these images are snippets from that teaser. On the inside, we can see a similar door pad design with a textured trim instead of faux wood finish. There is a 2-spoke steering wheel along with a slightly redesigned centre console. Main highlight is the triple 12.3-inch screen layout that spans across the dashboard.

Mahindra XUV 700 electric coupe a.k.a. XUV.e9, is a strict 5-seater. Powertrain options are likely to be on the premium side. 80 kWh battery pack with 500 km range on a single charge, 300 bhp total system output from a dual-motor layout enabling AWD and a 200 km/h top speed as teased by Mahindra are possible. Launch is likely in 2025 or beyond.

