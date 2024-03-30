Mahindra XUV700 Electric Spied – Reveals New Headlight Setup

Upon launch, Mahindra XUV700 Electric will primarily challenge upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Safari EV

Mahindra will be launching multiple new EVs in the coming years, starting with the XUV700 Electric. While Tata Motors has established a lead in the entry-level EV segment, Mahindra will focus on the premium EV space. The XUV700 based electric SUV is likely to go on sale as the XUV.e8.

XUV700 based EV (XUV.e8) – Mahindra XUV700 Electric Spied

Much of the body panelling of XUV700 EV will be the same as that of the existing ICE-based XUV700. It will help reduce development and production cost. However, the front fascia of XUV.e8 will be quite distinct.

Some of the key highlights include a full-width LED light bar that extends vertically up to the bumper. The electric SUV will have a closed-off grille and is expected to get an entirely new headlamp design. Side profile will be largely the same as the existing ICE version. However, a new set of sporty and aerodynamic alloy wheels will be there.

At rear, changes will include a new full-width LED light strip and a refreshed bumper. One can expect some EV-specific badging such as the copper-coloured accents seen with XUV400 EV. The Mahindra logo will also have the same theme. Mahindra could also introduce some exclusive colour options for XUV700 EV.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric – Dimensions

Mahindra XUV.e8 will be only slightly larger in size in comparison to ICE XUV700. XUV.e8 will be 4,740 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,760 mm tall. It will have a wheelbase of 2,762 mm. Relative to the XUV700 ICE model, the XUV.e8 is 45 mm longer, 10 mm wider and 5 mm taller.

Wheelbase gain is just 7 mm. This is unlikely to make any major difference in interior spaces. However, Mahindra’s INGLO platform focuses on optimal space utilization. Hence, users can expect a roomier feel even when the dimensions may be largely the same as the ICE model.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric – Interiors

Multiple segment-first features are expected with XUV.e8. One of the key highlights will be a triple integrated screen setup, covering almost the entire width of the dashboard. It combines the infotainment screen, the instrumentation and an exclusive screen for the front passenger. Other key highlights will include front and rear ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, premium sound system, and a comprehensive range of ADAS features and connected car tech.

XUV700 Based EV – Specs, performance

Base variants of the Mahindra XUV.e8 are expected to be offered with a 60-kWH battery pack. These will have a single motor with FWD setup. The higher-spec variants will have AWD, with a dual-motor setup. Battery capacity is expected to be 80 kWh. XUV.e8 performance is expected to be better in comparison to the existing ICE model. Range is expected to be around 400 to 450 km. Both AC and DC fast charging options will be available with XUV.e8.