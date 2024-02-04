Maruti Brezza CBG (Bio-Methane) Debuts With 25.51 km/kg Mileage

As Compressed Biogas (CBG) has chemical properties similar to CNG, there are unlikely to be any major tweaks required for a car that already offers CNG option

Although it appears that electric powertrains will dominate the future, carmakers continue to work with other alternative green and affordable fuel options. A relevant example is compressed biogas (CBG), which has shown immense potential. Taking it a step further, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first CBG car at the Bharat Mobility Expo.

Maruti Brezza CBG performance

Engine will be the same, the advanced K-series dual jet, dual VVT petrol. When running on petrol, the engine generates 103.1 PS of max power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 5MT and 6AT. When running on CNG, the output is 87.8 PS and 121.5 Nm. CNG variants are offered with only 5-speed manual transmission. Brezza CNG mileage is rated at 25.51 km/kg.

With CBG, the numbers will be largely the same as CNG. Calorific value and other chemical properties of CBG are similar to CNG. Methane content is more than 90%. With these characteristics, CBG is comparable to CNG in terms of its usability as a green fuel alternative to petrol and diesel. Brezza CBG is expected to offer the same level of performance, as that of the CNG variant. Brezza has the CNG option with LXi, VXi and ZXi trims. These three are likely to get the CBG option.

Brezza CBG features

The Brezza CBG showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo does not have any updates to the exteriors. There is just some stickering on the side in big bold letters that reveals the type of fuel being used. The retail version will have the standard CBG stickering on the front and rear windshield. Equipment list will be the same as that of respective CNG variants.

To support the CNG powertrain, some tweaks are carried out. All of these will be available with the CBG variants as well. For example, Maruti CNG cars come with an intelligent injection system for optimal combustion and a re-tuned suspension to support the weight of the gas tank. The engine’s durability and lifespan are enhanced with the use of advanced components.

A micro switch is added to turn off the engine during the fuel filling process. The gas tank is supported with stainless steel pipes and leak proof materials. With the auto-switch, users can seamlessly switch between CNG and petrol. Other features include fuel level indicator and an NGV receptacle that allows safe and faster CNG refuelling. All these benefits will be available with Brezza CBG variants.

CBG to reduce CNG import bill

As a fuel, CBG offers a wide range of benefits. It is a green renewable fuel, derived from cattle dung, agricultural residue, sewage treatment plant waste, municipal solid waste and sugarcane press mud. With its large livestock and agricultural resources, India has huge potential for compressed biogas. Apart from cars, CBG can replace CNG across industrial and commercial sectors as well. It can help achieve a significant reduction in the country’s CNG import bill.

