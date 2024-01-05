Maruti Car Sales 2023 At 17.07 Lakh – UV Segment Grows By 68%

It was the Maruti Suzuki UV range that accounted for 33% of total sales in Calendar Year 2023

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automaker in India has revealed its sales results for calendar year 2023. The company has seen high demand for its utility vehicle lineup that included the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, XCross and XL6.

Maruti PV Sales in CY 2023

During the period January to December 2023 (CY 2023), the company sold a total of 17,07,668 passenger vehicles, a YoY growth of 8.35 percent when compared to 15,76,025 units sold in CY 2022. This was a volume growth of 1,31,643 units.

When added to 35,012 units of the Super Carry LCV and 54,493 unit sales to Toyota Kirloskar Motors, along with 2,69,046 units which were exported, total sales of the company reached a record of 20,66,219 units in CY 2023, up 42.37 percent over 14,51,237 units sold in CY 2022. This is the first year that the company has recorded sales above the 2 million unit mark averaging 1,42,305 unit monthly sales or 4,678 units on a daily basis through CY 2023.

Maruti Suzuki sales through CY 2023 saw growth in each month except for March and December when sales dipped by 1 percent and 6 percent respectively. The company started off the year with 1,47,348 units sold in Jan 2023 up 14 percent over 1,28,924 units sold in Jan 2022.

Feb 2023 also saw a 10 percent YoY growth to 1,47,467 units while March sales dipped to 1,32,763 units. Sales figures thereafter saw positive growth with October 2023 sales touching the 1,68,047 unit mark, boosted by festive sales, a 20 percent YoY growth over 1,40,337 units sold in October 2022.

Taking model wise sales into account, Maruti Alto and S-Presso has seen YoY sales de-growth to 1,58,537 units in CY 2023, down 30 percent from 2,27,824 units sold in CY 2022. Sales in the compact segment, that included the Baleno, Celerio, DZire, Ignis, Swift and Tour S also saw YoY sales fall by 4 percent to 8,35,581 units in CY 2023 down from 8,69,040 units sold in the same 12 month period of 2022.

Maruti UV Sales grow 68% in CY 2023

In the mid-size segment that includes the Ciaz, sales dipped 35 percent to 10,995 units in CY 2023 from 16,930 units sold in CY 2022 while the company has reported a 68 percent YoY growth in the UV segment with 5,66,545 units sold in CY 2023 from 3,37,157 units sold in CY 2022. Eeco van sales also grew by 9 percent to 1,36,010 units in the past calendar year from 1,25,074 units sold in CY 2022.

Maruti Suzuki has plans to launch a series of new cars in 2024. These include the new Swift and DZire while the company will be entering the EV segment with the new eVX EV sports utility vehicle. While the Swift and DZire will be launched in early 2024, the new eVX will be launched later next year and will be seen as a rival to the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Nexon EV, Seltos EV and Mahindra XUV400.