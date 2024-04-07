Maruti Electric MPV 7 Seater Rendered – Based On EVX SUV

To maintain its dominance, Maruti will be launching multiple new SUVs and MPVs in the coming years

As part of its Vision 3.0 roadmap, Maruti Suzuki has chalked out a mega product onslaught. From the current 17 cars, the portfolio will be expanded to 28 by the end of this decade. While ICE and CNG models will continue to be in demand, Maruti will step-up focus on flex-fuel vehicles, ethanol powered cars, hybrids and EVs.

Maruti born-electric MPV – Render

With products like Ertiga and XL6, Maruti currently dominates the entry-level MPV segment. As electrification gains momentum, Maruti has started work on an all-electric MPV. Internally codenamed as YMC, this new Maruti electric MPV will share its powertrain and battery pack with the upcoming eVX compact electric SUV. Expected to be launched in the second half of 2026, it will be Maruti’s first born-electric MPV.

As may be recalled, the born-electric platform to be used for eVX SUV is being developed as part of a collaboration between Maruti and Toyota. This new versatile platform will be able to support multiple body styles. For the upcoming electric MPV, a derivative of the 27PL skateboard will be used. While eVX is scheduled to debut later this year during the festive season, the electric MPV will debut around one and a half years later.

With addition of the new electric MPV, Maruti will be able to provide more options to folks looking for a 3-row model. Maruti already has Ertiga, XL6 and Invicto MPVs. In the future, more 3-row models will be launched. It includes a 7-seater SUV based on the Grand Vitara and a hybrid MPV based on Suzuki Spacia. An extended range of 3-row models available with multiple powertrain options will be beneficial. It will place Maruti in a better position to deal with current and upcoming rivals.

Maruti born-electric MPV – Specs

Maruti’s focus on affordability will continue with its upcoming hybrid and electric vehicles. To reduce development and production cost, the upcoming electric MPV is likely to borrow the battery pack, electric motor and other powertrain components from eVX. Maruti eVX will have battery options of a 40 kWh and a 60-kWh unit. Both these options could be offered with the electric MPV as well. Range could be around the same as 550 km of eVX. The equipment list is also expected to have multiple common features for eVX and YMC.

While other carmakers like Tata and MG have launched affordable options in the EV segment, Maruti Suzuki is yet to start its innings. Maruti’s electric plans were delayed, as the company wanted to start with born-electric EVs instead of ICE to EV conversions.

With multiple new EVs planned for launch in the coming years, Maruti shouldn’t have any major issues in catching up with rivals. As of now, Tata Motors dominates the entry-level EV segment with more than 2/3rd market share. MG Motor is second with market share of around 15%. Mahindra is third, with market share of 8-9 percent.

Source