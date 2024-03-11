Maruti Sales Breakup Feb 2024 – WagonR, Alto, Ertiga, Fronx, Swift, XL6, Invicto

Maruti Suzuki’s entry level cars S-Presso, Alto and Ignis saw a huge drop in sales while its Ertiga and XL6 in the SUV segment has posted outstanding growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leading automaker in India and consistent holder of a No. 1 position in the sales list each month, has recorded sales of 1,60,272 units in February 2024. This was a 9 percent YoY growth with a 43.1 percent market share. There had been 1,47,467 units sold in February 2023. MoM sales however, saw a decline of 4 percent from 1,66,802 units sold in January 2024.

Maruti Sales Breakup Feb 2024

Setting off the sales list at a No. 1 position was the Maruti WagonR which has posted a 15 percent YoY growth to 19,412 units last month. This was over 16,889 units sold in February 2023. MoM sales also improved by 9 percent from 17,756 units sold in January 2024. The WagonR also commanded a No. 1 position among the top 10 car sales last month. In fact, Maruti Suzuki claimed 6 spots on this list apart from the Tata Punch and Nexon. Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio.

Sales declined for the Maruti Baleno by 6 percent on a YoY basis and by 11 percent MoM as sales of this 5 seater hatchback dipped to 17,517 units last month. YoY and MoM figures dipped also for the Maruti DZire in February 2024 with 15,837 unit sales, significantly lower when compared to 16,798 units and 16,773 units sold in February 2023 and January 2024 respectively.

These lower sales could be on account of the 2024 Maruti DZire which is set for launch after the new Swift (which has already made its global debut). These two next-gen models are currently on test runs. Maruti Brezza sales stagnated at 15,765 units last month from 15,787 units sold in February 2023 and 15,303 units sold in January 2024.

Maruti Ertiga Posts 140% YoY Growth in February 2024

Record breaking sales were seen in the case of the Maruti Ertiga attributed to its powertrain and affordable pricing. Ertiga has posted a remarkable 140 percent YoY growth to 15,519 units, up from just 6,472 units sold in February 2023. It was also a MoM growth of 6 percent over 14,632 units sold in January 2024.

Fronx sales were at 14,168 units last month, a 4 percent MoM growth from 13,643 units sold in January 2024 while lower sales were seen for the Maruti Swift which dipped by 28 percent YoY and 14 percent MoM to 13,165 units.

Maruti Eeco van sales grew to 12,147 units last month posting both YoY and MoM growth while Alto sales dipped to 11,723 units, down 35 percent YoY and 5 percent MoM. The Grand Vitara has seen a 20 percent YoY growth to 11,002 units though its MoM sales dipped by 18 percent but featured at No.2 on the compact SUV list, firmly positioned between the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Feb 2024 Maruti Suzuki sales list also included the XL6 with 4,093 units sold, a 94 percent YoY hike over 2,108 units sold in February 2023. There was also the Celerio (3,586 units), S-Presso (3,059 units), Ignis (2,110 units) and Ciaz (481 unit) each posting a double digit YoY decline in sales while it was only the Ciaz that saw its MoM sales improve by 33 percent. Invicto sales stood at 366 units while Maruti Jimny has seen a 98 percent jump in MoM sales to 322 units from 163 units sold in January 2024.