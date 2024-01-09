Maruti Spacia-Based Mini MPV Under Development – Triber Rival

Maruti’s new mini MPV will be a sub-4-meter vehicle and will be positioned below the Ertiga

Maruti currently dominates the entry-level MPV segment, with offerings like Ertiga and XL6. However, there’s scope for more VFM options, as evident with products like Renault Triber and upcoming Nissan’s Triber counterpart. Many users prefer Triber, as it is the most affordable 7-seater MPV in the country. Maruti is looking to challenge Triber with a new mini MPV based on the Spacia Kei car. Launch is expected in 2026.

Maruti Spacia-based mini MPV – What to expect?

Maruti’s upcoming Spacia-based MPV is codenamed the YDB MPV. Although the MPV will be based on the Spacia, it will be significantly different in its size and form. While the Japanese Spacia Kei car is 3,395 mm long, the YDB MPV’s size will be close to that of other sub-4-meter UVs in India. For example, Triber is 3,990 mm long.

Another difference might be conventional doors in comparison to sliding doors seen with the Spacia Kei car. Sliding doors make ingress and egress easier, and Maruti has offered sliding doors on cheap vehicles like Omni and Eeco. But conventional doors could be a possibility too. Other areas such as the front fascia and rear profile of YDB MPV will also follow a distinct design approach. But with focus on optimizing space on the inside, the overall boxy profile of Spacia will be retained.

While the Japan-spec Spacia has a two-row seating layout, Maruti YDB MPV will have a 3-row cabin. As YDB will directly rival Renault Triber, the seating arrangement will be highly customizable. For reference, one of Triber’s key USPs is its modular approach, offering more than 100 seat combinations. With the 3rd row seats collapsed, Triber offers up to 625 litres of boot space. Maruti YDB MPV will be looking to offer something similar.

Maruti YDB MPV performance

Being a Kei car, the Japan-spec Spacia is equipped with a 660cc turbo petrol engine that also powers Japan-spec Jimny. In comparison, Maruti YDB MPV is expected to get the new 1.2-litre Z Series petrol engine. This will be seen with the upcoming new Swift in 2024. The new engine generates 82 hp of max power and 108 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available.

Impact on Triber sales

While Triber is one of the bestselling models for Renault in India, overall sales numbers are relatively low in comparison to other bestselling sub-4-meter UVs. Maruti can generate higher sales with its mini MPV, as it is a more familiar brand and has a larger dealer network across the country. The Spacia-based MPV can be made available at a competitive price point, which in turn could impact Triber sales. Maruti will also be looking at export opportunities with the new MPV.

As of now, Renault Triber is available at a starting price of Rs 6.33 lakh. In comparison, Maruti Ertiga starts at Rs 8.64 lakh. Upcoming Spacia based mini MPV can be launched at around Rs 7 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh. Introductory price offers may be applicable at the time of launch.

