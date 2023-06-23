Maruti EVX Electric SUV spied for first time – Launch in 2025

Maruti Suzuki EVX electric SUV will have a 60-kWh battery pack, with range of up to 550 km

Internally codenamed YY8, Maruti Suzuki had showcased the EVX electric SUV concept at 2023 Auto Expo. It will be the company’s first born-electric car and is expected to debut next year. It will go on sale in 2025. One of the key rivals will be upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

Ahead of its launch, a Suzuki EVX electric SUV has been spotted at a charging station in Krakow, Poland. The test mule wears a black camouflage, not intending to reveal the finer details. However, the tight wrapping does show a close resemblance to the concept version.

Suzuki EVX electric SUV features

As compared to the heavily muscled concept, the test mule appears to have a relatively toned-down styling. However, quite a few features have been carried forward such as the butch front fascia, sculpted bonnet design and thick body cladding. The SUV has a tapering roofline, which helps achieve a sporty profile. At rear, Suzuki EVX will have a layered spoiler, rugged bumper and edgy tail lamps with full-width connecting LED strip.

Suzuki EVX test mule can be seen with temporary lighting all across. It has a standard set of alloy wheels, which are likely to be changed onboard the production version. The concept version had aerodynamic alloy wheels, especially designed to reduce drag. Other noticeable features include C-pillar mounted rear door handles, shark fin antenna and rear wiper.

Inside, the test mule has a number of wires dangling around. It clearly shows that this test vehicle is largely a work-in-progress. A significant section of the dashboard has been camouflaged. It does appear to have a simple, minimalistic design.

Some features that are clearly visible include a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, steering mounted controls and a rotary control dial on the centre console. The showstopper is a large, horizontally mounted touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument console.

Suzuki EVX electric SUV performance

As compared to other OEMs that are converting existing ICE cars into electric, Maruti Suzuki will move directly to born-electric vehicles. Suzuki EVX electric SUV is based on an entirely new platform. It will be used to develop a range of future EVs. Overall performance of Suzuki EVX electric SUV will closely match that of similar-sized ICE SUVs such as Hyundai Creta.

Suzuki EVX electric SUV will be equipped with a 60-kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 550 km. The electric motor is expected to deliver around 138-170 hp of max power. Both 2WD and all-wheel drive options will be available.

With a dedicated EV platform, Suzuki EVX will have spacious interiors. It will be 4,300 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall. Wheelbase is expected to be best in segment. The SUV will have large wheels, which will ensure a strong street presence and high ground clearance.

