Maruti Suzuki Invicto Bookings Open At Rs 25k – First Teaser Out

Maruti Suzuki Invicto bookings are now open for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 and the launch will happen on July 5th, 2023

For the first time, Maruti Suzuki is foraying into the premium MPV space with the upcoming Invicto. As Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava revealed before, this will be a premium hybrid MPV sourced from Toyota and will be the flagship for the brand. Only the Nexa outlets will sell Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

Bookings have commenced. Customers can book this MPV for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 at their nearest dealership or head down to the company’s official website. Maruti Suzuki’s version of Innova Hycross will have a slightly redesigned front fascia to establish brand identity and not a lot more.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto bookings commence for Rs. 25,000

For starters, both hybrid and non-hybrid variants of Innova Hycross are likely to get the rebranding treatment. Innova Hycross is currently on offer in G, GX, VX, VX (O), ZX and ZX (O) trim levels. These trim levels will translate into Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta Plus, Alpha and Alpha Plus.

For the first time, the Innova brand is associated with a modern monocoque chassis. Not any monocoque, but a variation of Toyota’s acclaimed TNGA platform. Not only does monocoque chassis pose better handling characteristics, but it also has lower weight which will contribute to spritely performance and impressive fuel efficiency.

Toyota still sells Innova Crysta with a ladder-frame chassis along with its tried and tested 2.4L turbo diesel mill. This way, Toyota has a well-established MPV lineup that will cater to both audiences craving rugged dependability and high-tech efficiency. Innova’s name is very-well established in the market.

But Maruti’s extensive dealer network along with general perception of lower maintenance and running costs will be Invicto’s key strengths. Other than that, everything is likely to be similar to Innova Hycross down to its very powertrains.

Mechanically similar to Innova Hycross

Speaking of the powertrains, there is a sole 2.0L TNGA petrol engine that is on offer with or without Toyota’s 5th gen hybrid tech. Without hybrid tech, this engine will generate 175 bhp of power and 205 Nm of torque. In hybrid powertrains, this engine generates 183.8 bhp of power and 188 Nm, along with a 206 Nm electric motor.

Just like Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, features will be identical between Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto including Toyota’s ADAS suite. Pricing will be in the same ballpark as Innova Hycross. With a variation between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 1,00,000. Maruti Suzuki has mentioned that Invicto launch is on July 5th, 2023.