Maruti eVX Interior Details Revealed – Creta EV, Curvv EV Rival

Upcoming Maruti eVX is based on a new born-electric platform and is expected to be around 4.2 to 4.3 meters long

India’s largest carmaker by volume, Maruti Suzuki has started testing its first-ever fully electric vehicle – eVX. It is underpinned by the YY8 skateboard, a derivative of Toyota’s 27PL platform. Maruti eVX is expected to be launched in India in 2025. There will be a Toyota-badged version as well.

Maruti eVX – Interiors revealed

Test mules of Maruti eVX have been spotted multiple times in recent months. In the latest spy video, one gets to see the cockpit area of the electric SUV. While interiors are a work-in-progress and have significant camouflage, some of the details are still evident. For example, there’s a rotary dial for the gear selector and an electronic parking brake.

The central area is pretty wide, something that clearly separates the driver and front passenger sections. Maruti eVX will offer a range of premium equipment. One can notice the large touchscreen, which appears to be an integrated infotainment and instrument screen. Another detail to be noted is the flat bottom steering wheel.

Interiors are quite spacious and should offer adequate headroom and legroom for all passengers. Based on the equipment list seen with new-gen Maruti cars, eVX could get features such as a head-up display, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat and a panoramic sunroof.

Maruti eVX – Sporty exteriors, ADAS

Similar to other compact SUVs such as the Creta and Seltos, the Maruti eVX boasts a sporty, athletic build. It appears quite wide, something that could ensure best-in-class shoulder space for rear passengers. Test mules are heavily camouflaged and do not reveal any of the finer details. Only a few features are noticeable such as the conventional headlight positioning, ice-cube LED DRLs and a flat closed-off grille. The charging port is located on the front left quarter panel.

Maruti eVX gets large alloy wheels and C-pillar mounted rear door handles. Rear section is heavily camouflaged and temporary lighting elements can be seen. The SUV has shark fin antenna, a prominent spoiler and rugged rear bumper. It is possible that eVX could get a connected LED tail light setup. Talking about tech features, eVX is expected to get a 360° camera and ADAS.

Maruti eVX – Specs, Powertrain

For enhanced safety, Maruti eVX will be equipped with all-four-disc brakes. The SUV is expected to have standard and long-range versions, with battery capacity of 45 kWh and 60 kWh, respectively. Both single and dual motor AWD options could be offered. Range is expected around 550 km.

When launched, Maruti eVX will compete with the likes of Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV along with upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE.05 and Citroen eC3 Aircross. While Maruti dominates the ICE segment with over 40% market share, it will be interesting to see how it performs in the EV space.