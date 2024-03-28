Maruti G Vitara, Invicto Strong Hybrid New TVC Highlights Mileage – 1200+ Kms In Full Tank

In addition to its ICE and CNG lineup, Maruti is keen to venture into EVs, flex fuel, bio gas, hybrids and strong hybrids in the future

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a current leader in the passenger vehicle segment plans to bring in strong hybrid technology into its many existing models along with new offerings in India. To promote the same, Maruti has launched a new TVC campaign to highlight the benefits. ‘The extraordinary benefits of Strong Hybrid Technology’, ‘IT’S UNBELIEVABLE. IT’S STRONG HYBRID.’ is the catch line for the new campaign initiated by Maruti Suzuki India Limited to proclaim its ventures into the strong hybrid segment.

With special emphasis on strong hybrids, the company shows off this technology on the Grand Vitara and Invicto via a TVC campaign. The campaign talks of a blend of both electric mobility and internal combustion engine (ICE) harnessing combined power under different driving conditions.

Maruti Strong-Hybrid Mileage – Over 1200 Kms In 1 Full Tank

The Grand Vitara with a fuel tank capacity of 45 liters could offer a range of 1258.65 kms while the Invicto with a fuel tank capacity of 52 liters could offer a range of 1208.48km 60% on EV mode under city driving conditions. This strong hybrid technology will not only offer a more eco-friendly mode of travel but will also relate to a smoother and more silent driving experience, higher level of fuel efficiency and significantly lower carbon emissions.

This TVC campaign comes at a time when there is an overall revival in customer’s preferences towards strong hybrid technology vehicles. This growing consciousness for conserving energy and preserving the environment is seen at a global level and increasing by leaps and bounds each year.

Maruti Strong-Hybrid – Brand Campaign

Maruti Suzuki has drawn attention to this upcoming strong hybrid technology via a TV commercial that is being shown across various platforms. It shows off the performance of a Maruti Strong Hybrid car as it seamlessly operates in electric mode offering reduced emissions and a more eco-friendly driving experience showing off both environment and performance benefits along with quieter operations.

In the words of Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, “Strong hybrid vehicles are pivotal in propelling sustainable mobility forward, and our latest campaign is crafted to educate our audiences on the unbelievable benefits this sophisticated technology offers. The surge in demand for strong hybrid technology vehicles, nearly doubling from last year, underscores a growing eco-consciousness among consumers.

The increasing demand for sustainable transportation among consumers also translates into Strong Hybrid sales almost matching those of electric vehicles for this financial year. Through this initiative, we endeavor to arm consumers with comprehensive insights into the beneficial attributes of Strong Hybrid vehicles.”