Upcoming Maruti Car Launches In India – EVs, MPVs, SUVs And More

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is levelling up its game with a strategic expansion including 8 new cars in the coming future. Unlike the company’s current portfolio of 17 ICE and strong hybrid vehicles, Maruti Suzuki’s future holds an electric hatchback, electric SUV and even an electric MPV among other ICE vehicles.

8 New Maruti Suzuki Vehicles Planned

We saw an aggressive product offensive from Maruti Suzuki in the recent past. This was in a bid for Maruti Suzuki to get close to its former market share. This resulted in a significant uprise of Maruti Suzuki vehicles sold as SUVs. These include Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny among others. With Vision 3.0 strategy, Maruti intends to expand its sales envelope further.

As part of this strategy, Maruti Suzuki intends to double its production capacity to four million units and triple its exports to international markets. In effect, Maruti’s roadmap includes an ambitious 28 vehicle portfolio across various powertrains including petrol, CNG, flex fuel, ethanol, EVs and hybrids. No diesel, though.

4th Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and 4th Gen Dzire

Currently in their 3rd generation, Swift and Dzire have been major sales contributors for Maruti Suzuki. Since inception, they have been stalwarts in their respective segments too. A lot is riding on next-gen Swift and Dzire and both these vehicles will feature new powertrains and technology. Codenamed YED, there is a major design change inside and out featuring way more features and equipment than before.

Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV

Considering the increasing test mule sighting frequency, we would wager that Maruti Suzuki might launch eVX SUV by the end of this year. Codenamed YY8, eVX will be Maruti Suzuki’s maiden fully electric vehicle and is based on a born-electric platform, which is rumoured to be a derivative of Toyota’s 27PL electric skateboard. This will spawn a Toyota counterpart too, based on Toyota Urban Crossover Concept.

Electric MPV from Maruti Suzuki

Apart from eVX SUV, the born electric platform developed with Toyota, could spawn multiple body styles too. One of those body styles is definitely an MPV, considering Maruti is India’s highest-selling MPV manufacturer. Internally, it is codenamed YMC. When launched a couple years from now, it will be Maruti Suzuki’s first electric MPV ever.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-Seater

Recently, we covered SRK Designs’ imaginative render of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater. Codenamed Y17, it will be Maruti’s answer to the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and the likes. Based on 5-seater Grand Vitara, we can expect identical powertrains, drivetrains and a few extra features. Speaking of extra, there can be a length increment of around 25cm. Wheelbase is less likely to be stretched.

Maruti Suzuki Mini SUV to rival Tata Punch

The sub-segment that Tata Punch spawned, has emerged as a strategic vehicle class for carmakers. We saw Hyundai retaliating with Exter and Maruti Suzuki will soon join the party with an offering of their own. Codenamed Y17, this vehicle will be slotted below Brezza and Fronx. There is a possibility of it replacing the aging Ignis as well. No confirmations, though. It will be Maruti’s 4th offering in sub 4m SUV bracket.

Suzuki Spacia-based Maruti MPV

Maruti Suzuki is cooking a compact MPV (codenamed YDB) that could debut in the next couple of years. For starters, Spacia is a Japanese Kei car and India-spec version is likely to be a stretched version of it. Maybe around 4m in length, to rival Renault Triber and upcoming Nissan’s Triber-based MPV. It will be positioned above Eeco and will feature more premium interiors.

Suzuki eWX-based Maruti small electric Hatchback

The eWX Concept showcased at Japan Mobility Show was quite a spectacle and a promising asset for the company. Even though the small car segment (A-segment) is diminishing where sales and demand are concerned, small EVs are still a soaring genre. In India, Tata Motors currently has a lead in EVs. Maruti Suzuki will probably take a heavily localised route to keep costs in check with its upcoming small electric hatchback codenamed K-EV. Figuratively speaking, K-EV could take half a decade to make it to production, owing to significant work involved.

