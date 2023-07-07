Maruti Sales Breakup June 2023 – Alto, Swift, Brezza, Jimny, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Swift were the two most sought-after cars in June 2023

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a leading automaker in India with a current market share of 40.6 percent, had reported sales of 1,33,027 units in June 2023. This was a YoY growth of 8 percent from 1,22,685 units sold in June 2022 while MoM sales dipped 7 percent from 1,43,708 units sold in May 2023.

While it was the WagonR and Swift that topped the sales list. However, both posted YoY de-growth along with every other model on the list except for the Vitara Brezza along with the S-Presso that saw the highest YoY growth in sales while Ciaz sales also showed positive growth. The new Jimny has been added to the list from the current month. Maruti will have the Invicto, a 3 row SUV in its portfolio from next month. This will take their total no of cars on sale in India to 17, from 16 in June 2023.

Maruti Sales Breakup June 2023

Maruti WagonR was the best-selling model in the company lineup in June 2023. It was also the highest selling car in India in the past month with 17,481 units sold. This was a YoY de-growth of 9 percent from 19,190 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales improved by 8 percent from 16,258 units sold in May 2023. It was followed at No. 2 by Swift hatchback with 15,955 units sold last month, down 2 percent YoY and 8 percent MoM from 16,213 units and 17,346 units sold in June 2022 and May 2023 respectively.

A YoY and MoM de-growth was also reported for the Baleno, sales of which fell to 14,077 units in the past month. There were 16,103 units sold in June 2022 and 18,733 units sold in May 2023. In May 2023, the company upgraded the Baleno with several safety features, some of which are first in its segment.

Maruti Suzuki Alto was at No. 4 with sales of 11,323 units in June 2023, down 18 percent when compared to 13,790 units sold in June 2022. It was however a MoM growth of 21 percent from 9,368 units sold in May 2023. Sales of Vitara Brezza improved by 140 percent YoY in June 2023 to 10,578 units, up from just 4,404 units sold in June 2022 while MoM sales dipped 21 percent over 13,398 units sold in May 2023. Grand Vitara followed in quick succession with 10,486 units sold last month, an 18 percent MoM growth from 8,877 units sold in May 2023.

Eeco van also contributed 9,354 units to total sales in the past month. However, it was an 8 percent YoY de-growth from 10,130 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales also fell by 27 percent from 12,818 units sold in May 2023. DZire sales also dipped 26 percent YoY and 18 percent MoM to 9,322 units while there had been 12,597 units and 11,315 units sold in June 2022 and May 2023 respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga also saw its sales dip 19 percent YoY and 20 percent MoM to 8,422 units in June 2023. Fronx, another relatively new entrant to the company portfolio, had 7,991 units sold last month, a MoM de-growth of 19 percent when compared to 9,863 units sold in May 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Celerio, Jimny, XL6

Lower down the list was Maruti Ignis with 15 percent YoY de-growth to 4,237 units in June 2023 from 4,960 units sold in June 2022 while there was also a 7 percent decline in MoM sales from 4,551 units sold in May 2023. It was followed by the Celerio with 3,399 units sold in the past month, down from 8,683 units sold in June 2022 but higher by 6 percent over 3,216 units sold in May 2023.

The 5 door Jimny added 3,071 units to total company sales in the past month. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, being offered in Zeta and Alpha variants, is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). XL6 (2,856 units), S-Presso (2,731 units) and Ciaz (1,744 units) featured lower down in the list with the S-Presso posting the highest YoY growth of 319 percent from 652 units sold in June 2022.