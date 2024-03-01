Maruti Sales February 2024 – Close To 2 Lakh Cars Sold

When opposed to numbers from previous months, Mini segment has witnessed a strong growth and Compact segment still held the most market share

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has registered great sales prospect for the month February 2024. The company is known for its light and fuel efficient vehicles along with reliable engines and their value propositions. In February 2024, Maruti Suzuki ended the sales chapter in style with 1,97,471 units sold in total.

Maruti Sales February 2024

The company’s Mini segment of vehicles comprises of Alto and S-Presso and accounted for 14,782 units last month. This segment has improved and is sustaining numbers when compared to 2,557 sold in December 2023. That said, Numbers for Mini segment have reduced as opposed to 21,875 units sold in February 2023. There was a MoM decline in Mini car sales too, as opposed to 15,849 units sold in January 2024.

Between April – Feb FY 2023-24, there were 1,30,265 units of Mini segment vehicles sold which was far from 2,21,329 units sold in FY 2022-23. Most of the action for Maruti lay in compact segment comprising Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR. This segment accounted for 71,627 units, down from 79,898 units from a year ago.

Even in FY 2023-24, there were 758,171 units of Maruti’s compact cars as opposed to 7,91,197 a year ago. Dwindling sales in mid-size segment are evident with the ageing Ciaz sedan selling 481 units, down from 792 units in Feb 2023. In FY 2023-24, Maruti sold 9,747 Ciaz as opposed to 13,310 units from FY 2022-23.

Utility vehicles space comprising Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6, witnessed a massive surge in sales YoY. This segment accounted for 61,234 units, up from 33,550 units from last year. The 5,83,860 units in this fiscal year was greater than 3,29,075 units from last year.

Being the only van maker in India, Maruti Suzuki enjoys quite a monopoly with 12,147 Eeco vehicles sold, up from 11,352 units from a year before. Adding the Mini, Compact, Mid-Size, Utility Vehicles and Van segment sales, we get 1,60,271 units sold last month, up from 1,47,467 units sold in Feb 2023.

YoY Total Growth for Maruti Suzuki

When compared to 14,74,107 units sold in FY 2022-23, we saw a greater 16,07,163 units this FY. Company’s Super Carry LCV sold 3,126 units with decent YoY growth. Sales to other OEMs (like Glanza to Toyota) accounted for 5,147 units, which is greater than last year’s 4,291 units. However, FY 2023-24 saw a slight decline in sales to other OEMs with 53,638 units this FY over 58,790 units last FY.

Company’s total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) stood at 1,68,544 units which was a YoY growth compared to last year’s 1,55,114 units. This FY, total domestic sales stood at 16,90,952 units with YoY growth over 15,66,879 units. Maruti’s exports have seen a growth too with 28,927 units shipped last month over 17,207 units shipped last year. Total sales (Total Domestic + Exports) stood at 1,97,471 units last month. This is a YoY growth over February 2023’s 1,72,321 units. In FY 2023-24, Maruti sold a total of 19,48,127 units which surpassed the 17,96,093 units Maruti sold in FY 2022-23.