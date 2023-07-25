Maruti Suzuki announces recall of 87,599 units of S-Presso, Eeco

This recall is over a possible steering tie rod fault which could break in some cases thereby affecting steering and handling

Maruti has announced a car recall which has affected over 87k units. This is yet another proactive recall announced by Maruti. It may be recalled that last year Maruti Suzuki had issued a recall notice for the 1.34 lakh units of the WagonR and Baleno. These had been recalled due to a fault in fuel pumps.

It was also in 2022 that Maruti had recalled 63,493 units of petrol smart hybrid variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 over a faulty motor generator unit. Earlier in 2021, there had also been a recall of close to 2 lakh units of the Ciaz, Brezza and XL6 over a similar issue.

July 2023 – Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Eeco Recall Notice

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has issued a recall notice for a total of 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco. The recall is due to a possible defect in the steering tie rod. This could affect both steering and handling if it snaps.

Affected cars include S-Presso and Eeco manufactured during the period July 5, 2021 and February 15, 2023. Recall notice issued on July 24, 2023 is being sent to the owners of these models and they will be directed to bring in the vehicles to the company’s authorized workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part. If the said part is found to be faulty, this replacement will be conducted free of cost.

The steering tie rod of a vehicle helps to steer and track the vehicle when the steering wheel is centered. It drives front wheels and this means that when the steering wheel is turned, front wheels will automatically turn in the said direction. Any issue with the tie rod will result in wheels going out of alignment.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Eeco

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, a 5 seater small car has seen YoY growth in sales by 318.87 percent in June 2023 with 2,731 units sold in the said month. It faces many rivals in its segment but particularly appeals to first time car buyers in the country due to its affordable pricing between Rs 4.25-5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The S-Presso is powered by a 1.0 liter petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox options. Maruti Suzuki retails the S-Presso via its Arena network.

The Eeco van on the other hand, which is sold both for passenger and commercial use, is priced between Rs. 5.27 – 6.53 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on variant. It is offered in 13 variants – 5 and 7 seater, Cargo and Tour and also as an ambulance. It dominates the van segment with over 94 percent market share. The Eeco van is powered by a 1.2 liter K-Series dual jet engine offering 80.76 hp power in petrol mode and 71.65 hp power in CNG. Maruti Eeco van crossed 10 lakh unit sales milestone earlier this year making it the highest-selling van in India since 2010.