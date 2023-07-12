Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG Launched – Starts From Rs. 8.41 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG will get appropriate suspension modifications to counter the added weight at the rear

Many manufacturers seems to be considering CNG as the perfect diesel alternative. Maruti Suzuki is at the forefront of that with a robust CNG portfolio to offer its customer base. The company completely dropped diesel powertrains in their entirety including the newly developed DDIS 225.

Fronx is one of Maruti’s latest vehicles and it now gets the S-CNG treatment. Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG prices start from Rs. 8,41,500 for base Sigma trim and Rs. 9,27,500 for Delta trim. Upper-tier Zeta and Alpha trims miss out on S-CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG Launched

Fronx is by far the best-looking product from Maruti Suzuki. It packs multiple personalities in the form of an uber-efficient CNG powertrain, a sensible 1.2L NA petrol and even packs a fun quotient with a 1.0L turbo petrol powertrain. With S-CNG kit, Maruti Suzuki claims 28.51 km/kg fuel efficiency as well.

Just like with other S-CNG vehicles, Fronx CNG will get a secondary ECU to dictate the engine to burn CNG efficiently. A CNG tank in its boot, a fire extinguisher, and an updated suspension to counter extra weight from S-CNG kit. Instrument cluster will see a CNG level bar and there will be a switch to change fuel preference on the go.

Maruti Suzuki is coupling this S-CNG kit with its tried and tested 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine. This bi-fuel engine develops close to 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque when run on petrol and 77.5 PS of power and 98.5 Nm of torque when run on CNG. A sole 5-speed gearbox does duties with Maruti Suzuki S-CNG.

Most fuel-efficient in its segment?

Introducing the FRONX S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “The FRONX S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year’s Auto Expo, the FRONX has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology.”

He added, “In 2010, we introduced our first CNG-equipped model, and since then, we have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country, which is a true testament to our customers’ trust and faith in our technology. We are confident that the FRONX S-CNG will increase the share of S-CNG cars in our overall sales, and further strengthen our green mobility portfolio, now consisting of 15 models which is the best in the industry.”

We would have liked Maruti Suzuki to implement dual-cylinder technology like Tata Motors does with Altroz i-CNG. Also, Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is only on offer with lower trims like it is a poor man’s solution. Instead of a full-fledged powertrain choice like Tata Motors does. More feature-loaded CNG vehicles would be nicer.