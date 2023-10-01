Maruti Suzuki Sales September 2023 – SUV Demand Increased

For the first time ever, Maruti Suzuki YTD sales during the period April to September 2023 surpassed the 10 lakh unit mark

Maruti Suzuki sales in September 2023 has seen growth across some segments while some segment suffered a setback. Total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 1,81,343 units in the past month, a growth over 1,76,306 units sold in September 2022. This was also a MoM growth from 1,56,114 units sold in August 2023. YTD sales were particularly worthy of mention as for the first time, sales crossed the 10 lakh unit mark.

Maruti PV Sales in September 2023

Total sales during the April to September 2023 period stood at 10,50,085 units, up from 9,85,326 units sold in the same 6 month period of the previous year. Taking the passenger vehicle segment into account, the company noted lower sales in the Mini and Compact segments both on YoY and YTD basis.

Mini car sales (that included the Alto and S-Presso) dipped to 10,351 units in the past month from 29,574 units sold in September 2022 while YTD sales fell to 72,550 units in the FY24 period from 1,21,056 units sold in FY23 period. Sales of compact cars among which were the Baleno, Celerio, DZire, etc also saw a YoY de-growth to 68,552 units in September 2023 from 72,176 units sold in September 2022.

YTD sales also slipped to 4,18,930 units in the FY24 period from 4,33,428 units sold in FY23. This took total sales to 78,903 units in the past month from 1,01,750 units sold in September 2022 while YTD sales fell to 4,91,480 units from 5,54,484 units in FY23. A growth to 1,491 units was reported for sales in the mid-size segment that currently only includes the Maruti Ciaz.

This was over 1,359 units sold in September 2022. YTD sales also increased to 7,441 units in FY24 form 6,926 units sold in FY23. Total PV sales hence suffered a de-growth to 80,394 units in September 2023 from 1,03,109 units sold in September 2022 while YTD sales slipped to 4,98,921 units in the FY24 period from a total of 5,61,410 units sold in the same period last year.

Maruti’s Utility vehicles saw increased demand in September 2023

Utility vehicles such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx and Grand Vitara saw sales increase substantially both on YoY and YTD basis. There had been a total of 59,271 units sold in September 2023 up from 32,574 units sold in September 2022 while YTD sales escalated to 3,06,467 units in the FY24 period from 1,63,630 units sold in FY23.

Van sales (Eeco) also suffered a setback to 11,147 units in the past month down from 12,697 units sold in September 2022. This took total domestic passenger vehicle sales up to 1,50,812 units in September 2023 from 1,48,380 units sold in September 2022 while YTD sales also increased correspondingly to 8,73,107 units in FY24 from 7,94,550 units sold in the same period last year.

In the commercial vehicle segment where Maruti Suzuki sells the Super Carry, sales suffered a de-growth down to 2,294 units from 2,505 units sold in September 2022. YTD sales also dipped to 15,496 units in the FY24 period from 19,509 units sold in FY23. It was at the start of this financial year that Maruti Suzuki introduced updates to the Super Carry with both petrol and CNG variants offering better fuel efficiency while the 2023 Super Carry also boasted better safety equipment and a more powerful engine lineup.