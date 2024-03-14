Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Hits 10k Milestone – Brezza, G Vitara, Baleno, Ertiga Most Subscribed

Driving Trends: Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at 10k subscribers

Maruti Suzuki’s Subscribe programme, introduced in July 2020, has now surpassed 10,000 subscribers. This sign up list indicates a growing shift in consumer preferences towards alternative car ownership models.

Through the past fiscal year, the Subscribe programme experienced a substantial 44 percent uptick in subscriptions. Key models such as Brezza, Baleno, Grand Vitara, and Ertiga have played a pivotal role in driving this growth. Having collectively contributed to over half (53 percent) of total subscriptions.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe: A Practical Choice for Consumers

Subscription offers a comprehensive ownership package, covering on-road pricing, insurance, and service management. With availability in 25 cities, including major metropolitan areas like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore, the programme ensures accessibility to a diverse range of customers nationwide.

Operated through five partners, the ownership model has witnessed a remarkable 50 percent increase in subscribers during the current financial year. Data reveals a majority of subscribers, exceeding 65 percent, opt for a 3-4 year tenure.

Pioneering Solutions: Sign up for a Maruti car

Growing acceptance of subscription-based car ownership models among Indian consumers is a positive for this new form of vehicle ownership. Maruti Suzuki’s pragmatic and trustworthy approach has been instrumental in the success of the Subscribe programme. It aligns its offerings with the evolving needs of modern consumers.

Maruti’s subscription prioritises practicality and convenience, simplifying the car ownership experience for consumers. Flexibility and streamlining the complexities associated with traditional ownership makes it a great fit for straightforward requirements of today’s car buyers.

Accessible Ownership: Simply Subscribe

Expansion of the Subscribe programme to 25 cities bodes well with Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to accessibility and customer satisfaction. It is in line with the company’s proactive approach in providing convenient car ownership solutions across different geographical locations.

Subscription-based models like Maruti Suzuki Subscribe resonate well with the fast-paced lifestyles prevalent among modern consumers. They offer convenience, affordability, and flexibility without the usual longterm commitment related to traditional car ownership. And this makes them an attractive option for a growing number of prospective buyers.

Shifting Perspectives: Alternate car ownership

Subscription plans continue to evolve in response to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics. As the automotive industry undergoes transformation, subscription-based models are expected to play a small yet significant role in shaping the future of car ownership in India.

The programme’s success also reflects a broader trend towards mobility solutions that offer flexibility and convenience. In an increasingly urbanised world, subscription-based models provide a solution that’s not reliant on long-term commitments.