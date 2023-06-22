Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 launch price – Rs. 2.35 Cr (ex-sh)

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55: Luxury Meets Unbridled Performance in A Symphony of Power and Elegance

High-performance roadster segment in India just got a new entrant in the form of Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55. Said model was on sale in global markets for more than a year already. Indian buyers will get a taste of it now. Mercedes is bringing it to our shores via CBU route, attracting a hefty price of Rs. 2.35 Cr (ex-sh).

SL range is one of Mercedes’ sportiest roadsters and is of particular interest to many buyers worldwide. Incredible looks, unrivaled opulence, and brilliant performance are AMG SL 55’s key strengths. Previous-gen model was on sale in India and the new model is likely to surpass popularity of its predecessor.

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55: Power, Precision, and Panache

Currently in its 7th generation model, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 is one of the most popular roadster vehicles. Globally, Mercedes offers SL 43, SL 55 and range-topping SL 63 with a Bi-Turbo V8 under the bonnet. India will only witness the launch of SL 55 and gets 4Matic+ AWD system as standard fitment.

This new design language is to die for. AMG grille features 14 vertical slats flanked by sleek LED headlights. There is a sharp and striking LED DRL signature, flush door handles and the lower bumper gets multiple air dams. Black finishing reduces visual bulk and lends an athletic aura to this vehicle. 20″ wheels are standard and 21″ are in the options list.

Rear features an active spoiler and some of the sleekest tail lights Mercedes has ever put on its cars and they look gorgeous. Lower rear bumper gets shiny bits and proudly showcases quad exhaust tips. Unlike SL of the past 7th gen SL 55 features a soft fabric convertible roof that can open or close even when vehicle is running under 40 km/h.

Even though there is a 2+2 seating layout, 4 is definitely a crowd for Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55. The front seats are of primary importance and they get heating and ventilation function along with multiple massage function as well. Interior is driver-focused and takes inspiration from flagship S-Class, just like C-Class does.

AMG SL 55: Unparalleled Performance Wrapped in a Sleek Roadster

Other interior elements include an 11.9” portrait-style infotainment and 12.3” digital instrument displays running Mercedes’ latest MBUX system, wireless Android and Apple smartphone integration, and 17 speaker 1220W Burmester premium sound system. All the gloss Black elements, metallic bits, leather upholstery, and exquisite plastics seal the deal and adhere to Mercedes’ high standards.

Unlike E53 AMG Cabriolet with a V6 engine, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 features 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine (476 bhp, 699 Nm, 9AT, AWD). This engine is capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and top speed is 295 km/h. Rear wheel steering, front axle lift, and adaptive suspension are standard and Carbon ceramic brake is in the options list.

The only logical convertible V8 competitors for SL 55 are BMW M850i Convertible and Jaguar F-Type Convertible R-Dynamic. Out of the two, only the Jag is on sale in India and costs Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-sh) for 2023 model.