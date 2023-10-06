Mercedes-Benz EQB Creates Record – 1st EV To Reach Siachen Base

The 66.5 kWh battery pack on Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic allows for a claimed range of up to 423 km of range on a single charge

EVs are often associated with range anxiety and limited charging infrastructure. At least in India. In most cases EVs are specced for intracity commutes and operations. But EVs can be more than that. EVs can go distances if planned properly. Journalist Bunny Punia has shown just that, by taking a Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 to Siachen Base, the northernmost point of India open to civilians.

Mercedes-Benz EQB Creates Record – Delhi to Siachen

Launched alongside its ICE counterpart GLB, Mercedes-Benz EQB is India’s only fully-electric 3-row SUV. Brought into India via CBU route, this electric SUV boasts of unmatched practicality of 3-row seating within electric SUV space. The company has launched EQB in two variants, 300 4Matic and 350 4Matic.

Both variants get a 66.5 kWh battery pack and dual motor layout, enabling AWD capabilities. Bunny Punia achieved this incredible feat with an EQB 350 4Matic. Officials from India Book Of Records were present to validate this drive, making it the first electric car to reach Siachen Base, which is the northmost point of India open to civilians.

Said Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic is equipped with two electric motors, with a combined power output of 292 bhp and 520 Nm of torque. Both front and rear axles are driven to enable AWD and sprint to 100 km/h takes just 6.2 seconds. There is an 11 kW on-board AC charger and EQB supports DC fast charging up to 100 kW.

At 100 kW DC, 10 – 80% charging is achieved in 32 minutes and 10 – 100% on 11 kW AC takes 6.25 hours. Mercedes-Benz claims 18.1 kWh to 19.4 kWh energy consumption per 100 km, yielding a range between 388 km to 423 km. The sophisticated suspension setup, luxurious interiors, controlled NVH, and comforting seats of Mercedes-Benz EQB ensure minimum driver fatigue as well.

Journey of a lifetime!

In the video above, we can see Bunny Punia embarking on this epic journey from Delhi to Siachen. This is a 1500 km long (one-way) drive that crosses five states and union territories. There are four mightly mountain passes that the car has to cross so as to reach the northernmost point of India that a civilian can go.

On the first day, EQB reached Jammu and covered a total of 596 km using 138% of battery. Said EQB was charged multiple times during the journey. Topped up at Jammu, EQB headed into the hearts of Jammu and Kashmir towards its destination. Owing to uphills, diversions, mountain passes, difficult terrains, sub-zero temperatures and traffic jams, EQB discharged quite a lot.

But slopes and declines allowed for regen as well. The car used 81% of battery to reach Srinagar, covering 262 km of distance. Srinagar had the last fast charger available on this trip. Next stop was Kargil, where EQBhad covered 228 km, using 62% of battery. Reaching Leh took 210 km, using 46% battery.

Finally, EQB made it all the way to Siachen Base by covering 200 km and using 49% battery. Becoming the first EV to ever reach Siachen Base.