MG Comet EV Cabriolet Concept Debuts – Daintily Charming

Apart from the missing roof, a new colour shade and refreshed interior theme, MG Comet EV Cabriolet is largely the same as the standard model

With the JV between JSW and MG Motor, the new entity, JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd., is working on a major product onslaught. The focus will be on new energy vehicles including electric and hybrid cars. At the recent Mumbai event, MG Motor showcased multiple models such as the MG Cyberster, MG3 and MG4.

MG Comet EV Cabriolet Concept – Design and styling

Another model that got everyone’s attention at the event was the MG Comet EV Cabriolet Concept. Excluding the windshield and supporting structures, the top section has been completely removed. The Comet EV cabriolet concept gets a new dark green colour shade. It feels a bit tacky, even more so with the dark green highlights on the front bumper and wheels.

Moreover, the chrome highlights don’t seem to complement the dark green exterior shade. But overall look and feel can be justified, considering that it’s a concept and designed to be an attention seeker. If this makes it to production stage, may be as a special edition or limited edition, most users will probably choose the colour options available with the standard model.

Most other features are the same as the standard Comet EV. Some of the key highlights include an extended full-width LED light bar, illuminated MG logo, polygonal headlamps, aero wheel covers and a red LED bar on the tailgate.

MG Comet EV Cabriolet Concept – Interiors

Although the hardware is largely the same as the standard Comet EV, a new interior theme with red accents has been used with the cabriolet concept. The red highlights can be prominently seen on the doors and dashboard. The upholstery is also new. The cabriolet concept works to highlight the spacious interiors of Comet EV. Folks who may be a bit skeptical about a 2-door EV can probably get a more realistic view about the usability of Comet EV.

Most of the features of the cabriolet concept are the same as the standard Comet EV. It includes dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. There’s support for more than 100 voice commands and 55+ connected car features.

Other features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and smart storage spaces. Safety kit includes features like dual front airbags, ABS + EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill hold control. There’s an electronic parking brake, reverse parking camera and sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system.

MG Comet is 2,974 mm long, 1,505 mm wide, 1,640 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. It is equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery that supplies power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor. Certified range is 230 km. With a 3.3 kW charger, 0 to 100% charge can be achieved in 7 hours. Charging time can be reduced to 3.5 hours with a 7.4 kW charger.