MG Cyberster Debuts In India – Electric Sports Car With Scissor Doors

Expected to be offered at a relatively affordable price tag, MG Cyberster can witness significant demand when launched in India

Combining MG’s legendary credentials and JSW’s local manufacturing expertise at a scale, the JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd joint venture is poised to usher in a new era of MG vehicles in India. The 1 lakh annual capacity at MG’s Halol plant in Gujarat is set to be increased to 3 lakh units annual capacity. Sajjan Jindal revealed on the stage that the partnership will bring one vehicle every three to four months starting from September 2024!

MG Motor is planning to expand its India portfolio in a big way. Recent partnership with JSW gives the company more confidence and resources to expand its footprint. One of the upcoming products is MG Cyberster electric sports car, which has now been showcased at company’s event in Mumbai.

MG Cyberster – Gorgeous profile

Sports cars are synonymous with style and elegance, something that MG Cyberster integrates quite easily. The company has a rich sporting lineage, dating back to 1924. The same is reflected in the sleek, classic design of MG Cyberster. Some key highlights include an aerodynamic front fascia with prominent air intakes, sweptback headlamps and chiselled bonnet.

Side profile is distinguishable with its sporty petal-shaped alloy wheels, side skirts, scissor doors, fabric soft top and smooth body panelling. At the rear, MG Cyberster gets a full-width rectangular light bar, arrow-shaped tail lights and a muscular split diffuser. Users can expect a luxurious experience with soft-touch materials all across and leather-wrapped components.

The cockpit area seems to derive inspiration from modern gaming aesthetics. Some of the key highlights include an integrated infotainment and instrument screen, leather-wrapped flat bottom steering wheel, steering-mounted controls and physical buttons for the drive selector, soft-top operation and HVAC controls. The prominent centre console neatly separates the driver and front passenger sections.

MG Cyberster – Specs, performance

Being MG’s first electric sports car, the focus has been on delivering an exhilarating experience. MG Cyberster was first showcased as a concept in 2021 and later it was unveiled at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. At 4,533 mm long, 1,912 mm wide and 1,328 mm tall, the MG Cyberster has a dynamic road presence. It has a wheelbase of 2,689 mm and is underpinned by a born-electric platform.

It is expected that MG Cyberster will be offered in two variants. The entry-level model will have a single-motor RWD setup. It will be equipped with a 64-kWh battery pack, with a range of 520 km. Power output will be 308 hp. The single motor variant of MG Cyberster weighs 1,850 kg.

The top-spec AWD variant of MG Cyberster has a dual motor setup, one for each axle. It is equipped with a larger 77 kWh battery pack and weighs 1,985 kg. Performance numbers are 535 hp of max power and 725 Nm of peak torque. As per CLTC cycle, the certified range is 580 km. MG Cyberster can achieve 0 to 100 km/H in just 3.2 seconds. In comparison, the Tesla Model Y Performance version takes 3.5 seconds.

MG Cyberster – India launch, pricing

It is expected that MG Cyberster will make its international debut around mid-2024. Official launch could take some time, as the company is looking at possibilities of creating a new flagship brand. Something along the lines of what Toyota has achieved with the Lexus brand.

Or even a strategy similar to Maruti’s premium Nexa showrooms can be considered. Talking about pricing, MG Cyberster is expected to be offered at a starting price of approximately £50,000 (~ Rs 53 lakh). MG Cyberster could benefit from the government’s new EV policy.