Modified Toyota Hilux Features More Practicality With Rear Canopy

The standard Toyota Hilux comes equipped with an exposed rear truck bed with wheel well intrusions without any practicality of a canopy

Toyota Hilux has seen great success in the Indian market where lifestyle pickup trucks are concerned. The company is positioning Hilux against Isuzu V-Cross and enjoys better customer reception owing to a bigger dealer network. Now, Azad 4X4 is introducing a curated convenience kit with Hilux to add more practicality for owners.

Modified Toyota Hilux Features More Practicality

Azad 4X4 is known for their extensive modification jobs with lifestyle off-road vehicles. The modification company has now brought an interesting and practical proposition for Toyota Hilux owners. Hence elevating the versatility of their lifestyle off-road machine.

The company calls these essential modifications for Hilux offering unbeatable functionality on and off the road. For starters, this is not an outlandish and extreme off-road modification job featuring chopped off fenders and bumpers along with large knobby tyres and a snorkel.

However, this is a more practical and sensible modification job for Toyota Hilux. Azad 4X4 modified Toyota Hilux features a Sammitr steel canopy. This is a Tl1 model that features sliding side windows for air circulation inside this canopy.

There is a glass hatch at the rear of Sammitr Tl1 steel canopy that sits on top of Hilux’s stock tailgate. Design-wise we can see colour matched canopy with black stuck glass, lending a floating roof appeal. Side stuck glass has a sliding window too.

Interior Kit from Azad 4X4

There is a high-mounted stop lamp with this canopy as well. Overall appeal of Toyota Hilux with this Sammitr Tl1 steel canopy is very pleasing and proportionate. We would have liked it more if rear canopy was all-black for a cleaner aesthetic.

The cargo area inside the Sammitr Tl1 steel canopy is equipped with an “Interior Kit” from Azad 4X4. So, the whole bed area is lined with custom cushions along with cushioned backrests. Azad 4X4 mentions this area is designed for enhanced comfort and convenience for long journeys.

How much does it cost?

However, we’re not sure whether someone would be willing to sit in this area when the vehicle is moving. If you choose to do so, Azad 4X4 is offering an AC system for this canopy area making sure occupants stay cool in demanding terrains.

These roof mounted AC vents seem to be identical to what Force Motors offers with their Cruiser and Citiline. Speaking of cost, the total price adding all the components mentioned above is Rs. 3.72 lakh.

Breaking the costs down, Sammitr steel canopy is the primary contributor, priced at Rs. 2.54 lakh. Next most expensive component in this kit is the luxurious “Interior Kit” from Azad 4X4 priced at Rs. 53K. Followed by AC kit at Rs. 45K and sliding glass for the cabin at Rs. 18K.