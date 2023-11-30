MG Gloster Facelift Spotted Testing In India – Design, Dimensions, Interiors Revealed

New MG Gloster facelift spotted testing in India, is likely to be 229 mm longer, 90 mm wider and 9 mm taller than current model

For India, MG Motor intended to offer a much more premium and luxurious mid-size SUV than Toyota Fortuner. Result was Gloster and it had a flair of elegance and understated butchness. But Fortuner’s lion’s share continued and now MG seems to embrace butchness more than elegance. This is seen with MG Gloster facelift spotted testing in India.

MG Gloster Facelift Spotted Testing In India

How do we know that MG is embracing more butchness, while the spy shots hardly show any details? If we take a look at MG Gloster’s history, it is evident that Gloster is a rebadged Maxus D90 or LDV D90 sold in multiple markets. India-spec MG Gloster is close to those models where design is concerned.

Now, there is a new LDV 90 that SIAC has showcased for Australia and New Zealand. This is a fresh new design for the front and rear along with significant updates to its interior. New MG Gloster facelift has grown quite a lot. Like, “a lot” lot. We’re talking about 5,214 mm length, 2,016 mm width, 1,876 mm height and a 2,950 mm wheelbase.

In contrast, outgoing MG Gloster in India measures 4,985 mm long, 1,926 mm wide, 1,867 mm tall and has 2,950 mm wheelbase. The new MG Gloster facelift is an astounding 229 mm longer, 90 mm wider and 9 mm taller. We have to note that wheelbase is identical. So, the increase in size should be because of added bodywork, front and rear.

We say this because there doesn’t seem to be a lot of difference where side profile is concerned. So, all the size advantage and butchness is likely to be from front and rear design. Speaking of design, we have an all-new fascia that is significantly more prominent and sporty than outgoing Gloster.

Design changes as opposed to current model

There is a massive grill that houses two vertical LED elements. These LEDs are engulfed in orange elements on top-spec trims. There are two sleek LED horizontal DRLs too that seem to have a central LED part as well. Thick silver skid plate on lower bumper add muscle, while the three-pod vertically-arranged LED headlight below DRLs is more attractive than before.

A large Maxus logo is present ahead of its redesigned bonnet. This should be replaced with Gloster badging in India and MG logo goes to its grill. Rear gets new LED elements in its wrap-around tail lights. The MG Gloster facelift spotted testing in India had camouflage all-around and sported same 19-inch wheels as current model.

On the inside, new LDV 90 sports a redesigned dashboard, infotainment screen and centre console, while retaining instrument screen and steering wheel. Central AC vents are now massive and the infotainment screen doesn’t look like it is lifted off a BMW. Centre console gets major redesign where gear selector is re-positioned behind steering wheel. There are two new rotary dials for drive modes and 4X4 mode selector.

Powertrain-wise, we don’t expect any changes. The same 2.2L diesel engine with single-turbo and twin-turbo options will probably continue duties. Same goes for the 8-speed torque converter gearbox too. The same design differences that were seen on Maxus D90 or LDV 90 are highly likely to make it on India-spec MG Gloster. With larger dimensions, it should even make a Fortuner look small.

Spy images credit – Prajesh K