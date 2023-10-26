MG Hector And Hector Plus Price Hiked Up To Rs 40K – After Recent Price Slash

Just a month after slashing the prices of MG Hector and Hector Plus by up to Rs. 1.3 lakh, the company has now hiked pricing by up to Rs. 40,000

The mid-size SUV space has seen quite a bit of action recently. Especially with the launch of new Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts and Jeep Compass 4X2 automatic in the form of Black Shark Edition. MG has been one of the most popular contestants in this segment with Hector and Hector Plus, but has hiked the prices of these vehicles by up to Rs. 40,000.

MG Hector And Hector Plus Price Hiked

Interestingly, MG slashed prices of Hector and Hector Plus by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh. Just last month, which we covered in a different post. Just a month after slashing prices by up to Rs. 1.37 lakh, MG increased Hector and Hector Plus prices by up to Rs. 40K. It is standard practice for OEMs to vary prices based on market reception, demand, orders, bookings and other factors.

Speaking of price hike, not all the variants of Hector and Hector Plus get the same price variation. Kicking things off with 5-seater Hector, price variation ranges from Rs. 26,000 and goes till Rs. 40,000. Base petrol variant Style MT is now dearer by Rs. 26,000 with 1.77% hike. The new pricing for 5-seater Hector now starts from Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-sh).

Going up the trim hierarchy, Shine Petrol MT and Shine Petrol CVT are now costlier by 27,000 and 31,000, with a hike rate of 1.69% and 1.80% respectively. Smart Petrol MT gets a hike of Rs. 30,000 with a 1.79% hike. Smart Petrol CVT, Smart Pro Petrol MT, Sharp Pro Petrol MT, Sharp Pro Petrol CVT all get the same Rs. 35,000 price hike.

Top-spec Savvy Pro Petrol MT gets Rs. 27,000 price hike and Hector prices now go till Rs. 22 lakh (ex-sh) as opposed to Rs. 21.73 lakh (ex-sh) before the hike. With diesel powertrain, 5-seater Hector’s Shine Diesel MT and Smart Diesel MT get the same Rs. 31,000 hike. Whereas, Smart Pro Diesel MT and Sharp Pro Diesel MT gets Rs. 40,000 hike. Diesel Hector now costs between Rs. 18.30 lakh and 21.91 lakh (ex-sh).

3-row MG Hector Plus now costs till Rs. 22.78 lakh (ex-sh)

Talking about 3-row MG Hector Plus, the car cost between Rs. 20.15 lakh and 22.43 lakh (both prices ex-sh) before the price hike. Now that price hike is in effect, Hector Plus prices range between Rs. 20.50 lakh and Rs. 22.78 lakh (both prices ex-sh). All 6-seater petrol variants of Hector Plus like Sharp Pro MT, Sharp Pro CVT and Savvy Pro CVT get the same Rs. 35,000 hike.

With 6-seater diesel variants like Smart Pro MT and Sharp Pro MT, MG has hiked the prices by Rs. 40,000 with a hike rate of 1.92% and 1.80% respectively. Post price hike, most affordable Hector Plus diesel variant costs Rs. 21.20 lakh, up from Rs. 20.80 lakh (both prices ex-sh). Hector Plus is offered in 7-seater variants too.

With 7-seater variants, except for the base Smart Petrol MT with Rs. 30,000 price hike, other petrol variants like Sharp Pro MT, Sharp Pro CVT and Savvy Pro CVT all cost Rs. 35,000 more than before. Smart Diesel MT variant is the one with least price hike with Hector Plus. It gets Rs. 24,000 price hike and Sharp Pro Diesel MT gets Rs. 40,000 price hike.