MG Hector, Hector Plus Price Cut By Up To Rs 1.37 Lakh – Sep 2023

With reduced prices, MG Hector and Hector Plus can achieve optimal sales during the festive season

MG Motor had launched the new Hector and Hector Plus facelifts earlier this year in January. With segment-first features, the facelift versions had witnessed an instant jump in sales. Even now, Hector / Hector Plus are ranked third in the list of bestselling midsize SUVs. However, the gap with segment leaders such as Scorpio N and XUV700 is quite significant. The price reduction could help boost sales of Hector and Hector Plus.

MG Hector new prices – September 2023

MG had increased prices of Hector in Aug 2023. But now, MG Hector prices have been slashed in the range of Rs 27,000 to Rs 1.21 lakh. The base Style 1.5 petrol MT variant is now available at a starting price of Rs 14.73 lakh. This was the same starting price in Jan 2023 for the Hector range. Shine 1.5 petrol CVT new price is Rs 17.19 lakh. This is a reduction of Rs 35,000. Smart Pro 1.5-liter petrol MT is available at Rs 17.99 lakh. Price has been reduced by Rs 66,000. Prices of other variants such as Sharp Pro 1.5-litre petrol MT and CVT and Savvy Pro 1.5-litre petrol CVT are also reduced by Rs 66,000.

Diesel variants get the highest price cuts, with the Shine 2.0-litre MT available at Rs 17.99 lakh. Price has been reduced by Rs 86,000. Smart 2.0-litre diesel MT is priced at Rs 19 lakh. Price has been reduced by Rs 94,000. Next is Smart Pro MT, priced at Rs 20 lakh. Price reduction is Rs 1.29 lakh. Sharp Pro MT variant is now cheaper by Rs 1.21 lakh. New price is Rs 21.51 lakh.

MG Hector Plus new prices – September 2023

Post the price reduction, MG Hector Plus is available in the price bracket of Rs 17.50 lakh to Rs 22.21 lakh. For petrol variants, prices have been reduced in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 81,000. The base Smart 1.5-litre petrol MT 7-seater new price is Rs 17.50 lakh.

CVT option is available with Sharp Pro 1.5-litre petrol variant and the 6-seater variant new price is Rs 21.48 lakh. Price has been reduced by Rs 66,000. Prices of Sharp Pro 1.5-litre petrol CVT 7-seater and Savvy Pro 1.5-litre petrol CVT 7-seater have been slashed by Rs 81,000. New prices are Rs 21.48 lakh and Rs 22.43 lakh, respectively.

All diesel variants of Hector Plus are now cheaper by at least Rs 1 lakh. The base Smart MT 7-seater has prices reduced by Rs 1.04 lakh. New price is Rs 19.76 lakh. Smart Pro 2.0-litre diesel MT 6-seater new price is Rs 20.80 lakh. Price has been reduced by Rs 1.20 lakh. Sharp Pro 6-seater new price is Rs 22.21 lakh. Price has been reduced by Rs 1.22 lakh. The biggest price cut of Rs 1.37 lakh is for Sharp Pro 2.0-litre diesel MT 7-seater variant. New price is Rs 22.21 lakh.

While prices have been reduced, there won’t be any changes to the equipment list of Hector and Hector Plus. Petrol variants are powered by a 1.5-litre turbo engine that generates 143 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-MT and CVT. Diesel variants have a 2.0-litre turbo engine that makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.